How does the Samsung Galaxy S23+ stack up against Samsung Galaxy S22+?

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ was revealed on February 1, 2023, during the Korean company's Unpacked event, along with the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra. The new flagship devices have impressed people who were eagerly waiting to learn about them.

This article's focus, however, will be on comparing the Galaxy S23+ with the Galaxy S22+. Both share some similarities but also multiple differences in terms of overall performance, battery life, and connectivity. Is the new Samsung smartphone worth spending your money on if you already have its last-generation equivalent? Let's find out.

Should you get the Samsung Galaxy S23+ if you already own the Galaxy S22+?

Specifications

Before getting into an in-depth comparison, here are the specifications of both smartphones.

Specification Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S23+ Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform For Galaxy Display 6.6 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120 Hz, Color Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16M Colors) 6.6 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120 Hz, Color Dynamic AMOLED Screen (1B Colors) RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4500 mAh, Li-Po Battery, 45W Fast Charging 4700 mAh, Li-ion Battery, 45W Fast Charging Main Camera 50 MP f/1.8 (Wide Angle); 10 MP f/2.4 (Telephoto); 12 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide) with autofocus 50 MP 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel f/1.8 (Wide Angle); 10 MP 70mm, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, 3x optical zoom f/2.4 (Telephoto); 12 MP 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video f/2.2 (Ultra Wide) with autofocus Price $999 $1,119

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has a slightly different design style compared to its predecessor. It no longer has the elevated rear camera slot, giving the device's back a smoother finish. The lenses also look bigger. Other than that, they both have the same armor aluminum body that comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Both phones also have nearly identical screens, with 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays offering QHD resolution. The S23+, as well as its predecessor, provides a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and 1,750 nits (peak brightness). The new phone, however, has a significantly higher color range.

Performance

Samsung has used a Qualcomm processor in all the new S-series phones. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor. There will be no Exynos variants of the S23 series devices.

This Gen 2 version of Snapdragon 8 is faster, more stable, and offers better results when it comes to power efficiency than its last-generation counterpart and also the Exynos 2200. Compared to its predecessor, the new chipset delivers 20-40% faster CPU performance and is up to 50% more efficient when it comes to graphics performance.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a big step up from its last-generation variant, so that is a big plus for the Samsung Galaxy S23+. If you have the S22+ and switch to its successor, you should see an improved performance across the board.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has a bigger 4700mAH battery, compared to the 4500mAH one in the S22+. Combined with the new power-efficient chipset and the higher efficiency 5G modem, the battery in the latest flagship should last longer.

There hasn't been any improvement in the charging department, as the new phone also gets a 45W fast charger (adapter not included in the box). The S23+ should last around a day and a half with average usage once it's fully charged.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the S22+ feature the same rear cameras. The primary lens on either device is 50 megapixels with OIS and dual-pixel autofocus. Both boast a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that offers optical zoom of up to 3x and OIS.

All three rear cameras on both devices can record videos in 4K at 60 FPS. However, the new one can record 8K videos more smoothly because of its higher processing power.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ also has a better front camera that offers 12MP autofocus, as compared to the S22+'s 10MP one. The new phone can also record videos at 4K 60 FPS with the selfie camera.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,119, while the S22+ can be acquired for a minimum amount of $999. This difference in price is because the former offers 256GB with its base variant, while the latter provides 128GB with its least-expensive model. Since neither phone has expandable memory and you will need large storage to store all your high-quality media, the S23+ will probably be the way to go.

Keep an eye out for when the S22+'s price drops, though, as it should go down with the launch of the new model.

The Galaxy S23+ gives you greatly improved performance, a better battery, as well as a superior selfie camera, packed into a new sleeker design compared to the last-generation version.

If you are looking to upgrade to the latest flagship phone from Samsung, the S23+ will prove to be a good investment. All the new phones are available for pre-orders until February 16, 2023.

