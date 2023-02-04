The recently-announced Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its inferior counterparts can give other Android flagships and Apple’s iPhone 14 series a run for their money. However, there are a few caveats in Samsung’s latest smartphone range that fans must know before picking a winner.

As revealed by notable sources, the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a noticeable shutter lag that can be incredibly annoying. In fact, Samsung’s flagships have always featured shutter lag and speed issues, which shouldn’t be the case for high-end smartphones with premium camera sensors.

For those unaware, shutter speed indicates the time taken between tapping the shutter button and the sensor capturing the object in question. Samsung’s Galaxy S smartphones feature high-quality sensors and camera features, which should be enough to deliver instant clicks without lag. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case.

Prominent shutter speed lag in latest Samsung Galaxy S23 phones may cause some heads to turn away from the series

As popular YouTube creators Mrwhosetheboss and SuperSaf have pointed out in their latest uploads, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup does fairly well against the iPhone 14 Pro series in the camera aspect. However, the former falters in the shutter speed segment like its predecessors.

Due to their slow shutters, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23 struggle to take sharp pictures when the object moves, which could be a deal-breaker for many photography enthusiasts. The iPhone 14 Pro series shines in this regard with impressive shutter speed and distinct picture quality.

Samsung’s recurring shutter lag issue is naturally unacceptable, especially for its $1199 flagship smartphone, which features four sensors, the most influential being the 200MP wide-angle primary camera.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also features a 12-megapixel ultrawide and two 10MP telephoto sensors with 3x and 10x zoom. Having to face shutter lags with such a premium camera setup is undoubtedly disheartening. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ feature triple cameras and aren’t immune to the shutter bug trend either.

That said, the shutter lag in the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup has improved considerably over its predecessors, as proclaimed by early reviewer Mrwhosetheboss. It’s also worth noting that the lineup is yet to make its debut on the market. Hence, fans may want to wait until February 17, 2023, before jumping to conclusions about the highly anticipated Android flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is yet to be made available in shops worldwide. The ongoing pre-order season and its irresistible deals have attracted multiple fans who wish to pick a premium flagship, capable enough to satisfy their long-term needs.

However, emerging camera shutter issues in the latest Galaxy S smartphones have confused some seekers, as they wonder what’s the right choice to make. The ongoing pre-order deals featuring free storage upgrades are causing further dilemmas and making it harder for fans to wait until the official launch.

Besides the camera segment, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup looks promising in all other aspects, including the processing power, battery, and display. The S23 camera isn’t entirely bad - powerful telephoto sensors are excellent features on a smartphone, and the main camera does incredibly well while capturing photos of stable objects.

The shutter speed issue can be something loyal Samsung fans may want to ignore. However, the iPhone 14 series is a worthwhile contender against the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup and an excellent pick for mobile photography fans who desire the best.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

