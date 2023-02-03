Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+

With the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup's announcement, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has deservingly received a permanent $100 cut on its original price tag. As announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, last year's standard Galaxy S model will now be available at $699 (originally $799).

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Galaxy S22+, which has seen no permanent price drop, despite the Galaxy S23 lineup's presence. However, there are some third-party trade-in offers on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup that one can utilize to grab discounts.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799, and its price can vary depending on the storage variant you choose. The same applies to the S23+ model, whose base variant is priced at $999. However, Samsung has announced multiple pre-order offers, including free storage upgrades, to celebrate the series' introduction.

The latest Galaxy S23 series is definitely going to hamper the aging Galaxy S22 lineup's relevance. However, the Galaxy S22's recent price drop could attract budget-conscious fans who are eyeing economic deals.

Fans can grab plenty of deals on last year's Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+

The Samsung Direct store presently hosts a few offers for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ that users can access from the official website.

Here’s a list of every offer that users can avail of from the Samsung Direct store:

Trade-in credit of up to $185: Samsung offers free credit against trading your old phones, thus reducing the price tag on your purchase. If you have an eligible device that you are willing to exchange for a new Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22+, make sure to enable the Trade-in option on the Samsung Direct store. You can trade in your mobile phone, tablet, or watch in a broken or good condition. Eligible brands include Samsung, Apple, Google, LG, Motorola, and OnePlus. Carrier offers: T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T’s trade-in offers can get you a locked Galaxy S22 or S22+ for free if you are willing to trade in an eligible device in prime condition. T-Mobile and AT&T are offering up to $800 in bill credits based on the trade-in value, while Verizon is offering up to $1000 in bill credits. Users will be required to choose a valid monthly plan depending on the carrier to grab these offers. You can check out the terms and conditions for carrier-based offers on the Samsung Direct store.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ deals on Best Buy and Amazon

Like Samsung Direct, Best Buy features exciting carrier-based trade-in discounts on Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones. You can only grab bill credits for trading in your old device if you choose to lock in your new Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22+ with a valid monthly plan from an eligible carrier.

Similar to Samsung Direct, Verizon offers bill credits of up to $1000, while AT&T and T-Mobile are willing to give away up to $800 in bill credits. You can check out the terms and conditions for each carrier on Best Buy's product page for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+.

Currently, Amazon doesn't feature any trade-in discounts for the S22 lineup. However, at the time of writing, the popular retailer has listed a 19% discount on the Galaxy S22, leading to a final price of $647. It also features a 9% discount on the Galaxy S22+, leading to a final price of $905.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22+ from Amazon.

If you’re looking for the best trade-in offers, Samsung Direct and Best Buy are the best outlets to order a new Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ phone in 2023. However, users will find it worthier to pre-order the newer Galaxy S23 or S23+, which feature massive trade-in discounts and free storage upgrades.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes