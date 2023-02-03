Should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from an S22 Ultra?

Yesterday, February 2, Samsung launched the much anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra, riding on good sales of the S22 Ultra a year back. Ever since the company retired the Note series, the Ultra line-up has become the de-facto phablet form-factor phone.

Understandably, one has to shell out quite a bit more than the lower models of the S series, but the S-pen functionality, bigger battery, and display make the Ultra series worth it.

Ramal @theramalmedia My battery life on the S23 Ultra is matching my 14 Pro Max with real-world usage (over a period of 6 days of testing).



I bet this is almost entirely due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is coming to EVERY S23 model this year…



Great news all around! My battery life on the S23 Ultra is matching my 14 Pro Max with real-world usage (over a period of 6 days of testing).I bet this is almost entirely due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is coming to EVERY S23 model this year…Great news all around! https://t.co/fXDEbfmaSO

If recent trends in technology growth are any indication, the innovation and year-on-year growth of smartphones has started to fall sharply. This is not just true of mid-range phones, but rather true of flagships as well.

While trying to understand the launch of the newest member of the S series, the question of whether the S23 Ultra is a good upgrade over the last year's model is quite logical.

So people who already own a Galaxy S22 Ultra and are on the fence about upgrading to the Galaxy S23 Ultra need not fret. For today, we will try to answer if the upgrade season is upon us or not. Let’s dive into it.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are of the author.

What has changed in one generation of the Ultra series with the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Qualcomm’s newest SoC, the 8 Gen 2, gets a decent performance jump over 8 Gen 1

Alvin @sondesix Galaxy S23 Ultra

AnTuTu Benchmark



1.2 million++, just like a lot of other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. Galaxy S23 UltraAnTuTu Benchmark1.2 million++, just like a lot of other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. https://t.co/z7ByjKIKGc

S23 Ultra S22 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Storage UFS 4.0 starting from 256 GB UFS 3.1 starting from 128 GB OS One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, support till Android 17 One UI 5 based on Android 13, support till Android 16 Camera 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide) 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto) 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto) 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) 108 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide) 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto) 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto) 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), Screen 6.8 inches 120 Hz OLED 6.8 inches 120 Hz OLED

This is a no-brainer. The benchmark scores were revealed long back when Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 had leaked online for the very first time. The data showed an almost 20 percent improvement over 8 Gen 1. The leaks were confirmed when multi-core and single-core scores from Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 surfaced, showing a decent improvement.

Another reason why the 8 Gen 2 got the mobile community excited was Qualcomm going back to the TSMC foundry. This meant that the SoC would be highly efficient with improved thermal performance.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra opting for this SoC certainly makes it a worthy upgrade over previous phones, but not its immediate predecessor, the S22 Ultra. 20 percent performance improvement may be visible in high FPS games, but the difference can barely be felt in day-to-day usage.

Base storage and storage type have improved

The S22 Ultra has a decent base storage of 128 GB, which is neither high nor low considering how much space the photos take these days. On top of that, the S22 Ultra uses a fast storage type in UFS 3.1, which reproduces amazing performance across the board.

With the new S23 series, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has increased the base storage to a massive 256 GB on the base variant and incorporated a much faster UFS 4.0 storage technology on the board.

The increment in read and write sequential speeds will only be a few milliseconds in app loading and opening times. Moreover, one will only need such speed if large files on the phone are regularly moved or copied on the device.

Screens and batteries are more or less the same, but cameras have improved on paper

Both the S23 Ultra and the S22 Ultra employ a 6.8 inch dynamic AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120 Hz and maintains a peak brightness of 1750 nits. The difference between the two comes down to the screen protection employed. The S23 Ultra uses a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to provide shattering resistance to the glass compared to the Victus+ on the S22 Ultra.

Similarly, the battery on both the phones is 5000 mAh in capacity and supports 45 W fast charging. Samsung hasn’t claimed a massive increase in battery life over the older S22 Ultra, but thanks to the 8 Gen 2 SoC, there should be some improvement.

Alvin @sondesix Galaxy S22 Ultra • Galaxy S23 Ultra

Main camera, auto. 📸



I'm not even joking about how big the differences are. Galaxy S22 Ultra • Galaxy S23 UltraMain camera, auto. 📸I'm not even joking about how big the differences are. https://t.co/kNLK0OXIVt

Coming to the cameras, the biggest changes happened to the rear wide and front selfie cameras. Samsung increased the rear camera pixel count of the S23 Ultra to a monstrous 200 MP, compared to the 108 MP over the last generation.

The selfie camera did see a drop in pixel count as it now has a 12 MP camera at the front compared to 40 MP from last year.

Surprisingly, the samples shared by the company in the Galaxy Unpacked event showed much better selfies even after reducing the pixel count. This just goes to show that megapixels aren’t everything. We'll have to wait for the test samples to drop.

The S23 Ultra will see an extra year of OS updates over the S22 Ultra

Samsung has been applauded for committing to a long software support cycle. This is true not just for its flagships, but also for mid-range offerings. The S22 Ultra will be supported till Android 16, while the S23 Ultra shall see support till Android 17. This is perhaps the only sound reason to upgrade to an S23 Ultra coming from an S22 Ultra.

Even so, this argument quickly falls apart for one reason alone.The entire point of supporting a device for long is to extract maximum usage in the long term. Had Samsung not provided four years of OS updates and five years of security updates, the reason for the upgrade would have been valid.

Since the S22 Ultra will see support till 2027, it makes little sense to upgrade to the new S23 Ultra.

In conclusion, better photography, a slightly faster processor, and storage technology cannot justify a pricey upgrade from the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The internal hardware differences would be minimally felt in the UI.

It is thus wise to take advantage of long-term software support to keep the phone for a longer period. People who have an older Note or an older Ultra model like the S20 Ultra may consider upgrading this year.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes