Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone has been the subject of much speculation since rumors of its launch began spreading. However, new information has been leaked that could provide insight into the device’s design.

According to reports from various sources, the Galaxy S23 is expected to come in four different color variants. The report comes from sources familiar with Samsung’s plans and has previously leaked many details about the company's devices.

The phone is set to be officially announced on February 1, 2023, with many more leaks expected before its arrival. This article will discuss its speculated design colors.

Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available in a lot of colors

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in ALL colors.



Going with the cotton flower color personally.



Some pictures released a few months ago evoked speculation about the smartphone's design. Based on recent leaks, it has been confirmed that the standard S23 will be available in four different colors. The color variants will be Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and the infamous Phantom Black.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S23, along with the Plus and Ultra models, is also set to feature a similar design to the S22 Ultra, comprising a metal frame with a glass cover design. However, the upcoming model is reported to have removed the raised island camera design.

My research results show that the curved screen design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best solution.

The S23 Ultra separates itself from the base model with a round corner design and is set to feature a rectangular glass slab with flat edges on the corners, similar to the previous Ultra model to provide room for an S Pen.

The latest model has a high chance of getting equipped with the extremely powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which was initially announced in November. Based on leaked benchmarks, the model is equipped with an overclocked variant of the processor.

The Korean giant has a history of shipping powerful models with Exynos processors to a few regions, including Europe and the United Kingdom. However, this year, it may change for good, as confirmed by the CFO of Qualcomm.

Official Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Teaser Trailer is here!

According to various sources, the Ultra variant will receive a huge upgrade to its camera, which can be expected to be shipped with a 200 MP primary model. It will be paired with two other 12 MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras with up to 12x zoom on the rear.

Although an official price is yet to be announced, it's expected to be similar to the launch price of the previous models. The official announcement coming next month will confirm the features of the different S23 models.

