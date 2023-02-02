Which Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra variant should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is officially live, as the South Korean tech giant revealed its newest flagship on February 1. There have been a few earlier leaks about possible specifications and what users will get in terms of features. The official announcement has added clarity to all of it, as enthusiasts can inspect the exact hardware that comes with both variants.

Samsung has typically followed multiple SKUs with its flagship model in the last few years. Moreover, each variant has further sub-variants that vary in terms of specifications and price. This makes it a bit tricky for consumers when they have to choose the right one.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most premium experience a user can get from the latest flagship. It comes with a hefty price tag but is well-backed by its specifications. Moreover, buyers can choose between three different variants, and the choice should be based on maximizing the overall value. Let's determine which one offers the best value for every buck spent.

With three Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra variants announced, buyers can get the one that suits them the most

Before judging the three variants, it's important to note that all of them are extremely viable for any buyer. While the difference in specifications makes a difference, most of the hardware is the same. This ensures that all the variants provide a premium level of performance.

Brand Samsung Price Starts from $1199 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.8" screen size, Dynamic AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass, 120 Hz Refresh rate, HDR 10+ Camera 200 MP+ 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP RAM 12 GB ROM 256/512/1024 GB 5G Yes (Dual Sim) Battery 5000 mAh, Fast charging, wireless charging

Before going into the variants, let's take a look at the common features and why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a flagship experience. The device comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SOC, the strongest Android chipset available on the market.

The Octa-core processor can clock up to 3.36 GHz on the main core, followed by decent results in the other ones. It's well supported by an Adreno 740 GPU and 12 GB of RAM. These specs are uniform across all three variants so that every buyer will get the exact hardware.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. It supports up to 1440 X 3088 resolution, with a pixel density of 501 units. The screen-to-body ratio is 89.99%, with the bezels spread quite symmetrically.

Users can get up to 120 Hz of refresh rate in applicable apps, and the device does support HDR 10+. The display panel can go up to 1750 nits of peak brightness and is well protected with Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera setup is incredible, considering what a buyer gets. It has a four-lens setup that can take ultra-wide and telephoto shots. It's a boost over the existing power-packed setups available on older devices.

Buyers will get plenty of additional features aside from the core aspects, allowing them to improve their productivity. Features like wireless charging, fast charging, and 5G support have become staples of the series and have been retained once again.

So, where does the difference appear? The only difference is in terms of internal storage, which starts at 256 GB. The two superior variants offer 512 GB and 1 TB.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1199.99 and gradually goes up. If someone chooses to buy it now, they should opt for 512 GB since the Samsung store has an active introductory offer. This will allow the buyer to get the 512 GB variant at the price of the 256 GB model.

If the deal isn't active, it will make sense to get the 256 GB storage option, as it's more than sufficient considering the needs of most users. With services like cloud storage available freely on the market, there are more affordable options elsewhere.

