Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth buying in 2023?

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 debuted to positive reviews upon its release last year in August. Ever since Samsung introduced the Z Fold line-up in 2019, they have been trying to perfect the formula.

With the fourth generation of the device, Samsung has managed to prove that foldables mean business and aren’t just a gimmick. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was not just a good foldable device in 2022, but one of the best phones as well.

Jenna Ezarik @jennaezarik delayed flight + 5 hours in the air I binged 7 episodes of Riverdale on the Z Fold 4. Love having it be a little tripod so I don't have to hold my phone and watch my show

The Z Fold 4 has been designed with power users in mind, and one can multitask on it like none other. When unfolded, the massive 7.6 inch screen provides a ton of space to even use four applications simultaneously.

As we move further into the next year, rumors about the eventual Fold 5 will begin to surface. Considering that the device is probably a few months away, should you buy the Z Fold 4 in 2023? Let’s dive in deep.

Note: The opinion expressed is of the writer.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best foldable on the market, even in 2023

The Z Fold 4 is still relevant hardware-wise

The Z Fold 4 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a refreshed version of the 8 Gen 1 that had some heating issues. Thankfully Qualcomm was able to fix the problem with the newer 8+ Gen 1 processor. Being a 4 nm chip and boasting a maximum core clock of 3.19 GHz, the Fold 4 crushes every demanding application easily.

Equipped with a maximum of 12 GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the Z Fold 4 doesn't stutter or lag at all. This can also be attributed to the One UI, which has come a long way since the days of the TouchWiz OS. These are top-tier specifications that will not go dull simply because the device enters the second year of its life.

Similarly, the screen on the Fold 4 is a gorgeous 7.6 inch dynamic OLED display with a pixel density of 373. The screen is also plenty bright at 1200 nits. As for the refresh rate, the device supports 120 Hz, which makes scrolling and animations all the more smooth.

Samsung's One UI is a great Android skin that is polished and feature-rich

Those who have used the TouchWiz OS from Samsung remember all too well how horrendously unoptimised the UI was. The One UI is far from it, which feels like software team has resurrected itself from its ashes. The Modern One UI 5 is a well-oiled machine that runs smoothly and provides features that are jam-packed with utility.

On top of this, Samsung is the first OEM to offer four years of OS updates to its flagship and mid-range devices. The Z Fold 4 was released with Android 12L, but is sure to get updates till Android 16. At its best, Google, which owns Android, is providing three software updates.

The One UI 5, combined with the incredible form-factor of the device, provides never-seen-before utility and multitasking capabilities. It is possible to use the Fold 4 as a normal smartphone, without using its foldable characteristics.

Cameras and battery life have improved quite a bit

The Fold line-up from Samsung wasn't a leader in terms of camera performance. The S series Galaxy phones were still a notch above in cameras in 2021. With the Z Fold 4, the offered technology has improved significantly and can now go hand-in-hand with the S series in terms of quality and reliability.

Similarly, the battery life is better than last year, thanks to a more efficient 8+ Gen 1 chip and a generous 4400 mAh battery. The Z Fold 4 should last an average user an entire day easily. The phone also supports 25 W of fast charging.

The Z Fold 4 is more unique and useful than your average flagship

Thanks to the taskbar at the bottom, and a UI designed with a tablet form-factor in mind, the process of switching between apps is perhaps the fastest compared to any phone. No other device from iOS or Android makes multitasking as easy as the Fold 4.

The Fold 4's form-factor also enables a detailed view of the chrome tabs that are open at a time. Switching between these is as easy as typing letters on a keyboard, all you need is one simple tap. Furthermore, since the screen can fold in the middle, you can use the device in a laptop form-factor for a more laid-back viewing experience as well.

For the high price premium, the user is getting an experience that is specifically designed with multitasking in mind. Moreover, the price of the Fold 4 should fall further as we near the launch of the fifth series of foldables from Samsung in the coming months.

Perhaps the only blemish on the Z Fold 4 is the crease visible thanks to the folding chassis. According to Samsung, this sacrifice has to be made to make the phone better resistant to elements like water. If one can look past this, and the high price, an interesting and productive device begins to unfold that promises to last for a couple of years easily.

