CES 2023: S95C and S90C QD-OLED TVs introduced by Samsung

At CES 2023, Samsung announced its brand new line-up of OLED TVs based on Quantum Dot technology. The newly introduced line-up features two models, the S95C and S90C. Following the announcement, Samsung is expected to be a major competitor for rivals LG and Sony within the OLED category for TVs.

Tragically, still no Dolby Vision. Samsung’s new S95C QD-OLED is a stunner. Now comes in a 77” size in addition to the 55” and 65” models that were available last year. Very, very bright. And check out that Atmos speaker system around back.Tragically, still no Dolby Vision. #CES2023 Samsung’s new S95C QD-OLED is a stunner. Now comes in a 77” size in addition to the 55” and 65” models that were available last year. Very, very bright. And check out that Atmos speaker system around back.Tragically, still no Dolby Vision. #CES2023 https://t.co/HJ9EbXEMs7

The S95B, which was introduced last year, gave OLED TVs from Sony and LG a run for their money. Unfortunately, it was limited to screen sizes of 55 inches and 65 inches. Consumers in the current OLED market generally prefer larger screen sizes, which explains why the S95C is set to arrive with a massive 77 inch model.

QD-OLED technology by Samsung will power the upcoming S95C and S90C

At its core, Quantum Dot technology uses nanocrystals, which have the capability to emit various wavelengths of light when infused with energy. These wavelengths can further be managed by controlling the energy supplied to them, which results in the color reproduction of QD TVs being incredibly accurate. Theoretically, these televisions can reproduce 93 percent of the colors seen in nature.

The benefit of combining Quantum Dot technology with OLED is two-fold. First off, since nanocrystals are employed to produce colors, the need to incorporate a color filter is eliminated, thereby ensuring little to no backlight loss. This is because nanocrystals absorb energy and emit a particular wavelength of light accordingly. This enables the formation of some of the brightest panels in today’s technology.

Secondly, as the backlight originates from an organic LED panel, or OLED, the black levels aren’t sacrificed for brightness. The self-lit OLED pixels can selectively illuminate the nanocrystals, which then produce the required light in the assigned areas of the screen. This amalgamation of two modern technologies solves the color reproduction problem while also eliminating grayish blacks present in LED-based screen technologies.

The features confirmed so far

Since a backlit layer is eliminated along with a color filter, the QD-LED panels used in the S95C and S90C are thinner than traditional QLED TVs from Samsung. Furthermore, Samsung has also demonstrated that the S95C and S90C will support a 144 Hz refresh rate with extremely low latency.

When it comes to sound, the S95C will have a 70 W Dolby Atmos system, with a 4.2.2 channel speaker set-up in-built. This should provide plenty of power to liven up even a large room. Another important element to note is that on Tizen OS, Samsung has partnered with Nvidia GeForce Now and made the Microsoft Xbox service available, which makes both the S95C and S90C ideal for gamers as well.

All of this makes it look like Samsung has enough in its arsenal to take on LG and Sony in the OLED segment. The availability of three brands competing for consumers' money within the same category is something to look forward to in 2023.

