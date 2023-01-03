Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra worth buying in 2023?

In February 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will complete one year of its release. Over the last year, the S22 has been noted to provide the definitive premium Android phablet (phone+tablet) experience. After Samsung killed the Note series, many fans were disappointed as the series enjoyed a loyal customer base who admired its productivity focus, like the inclusion of S-pen.

Alvin @sondesix In case you haven't noticed (which is impossible since I've been saying this frequently), Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max are my best phones of 2022. In case you haven't noticed (which is impossible since I've been saying this frequently), Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max are my best phones of 2022. https://t.co/4WoSDNnrMo

Samsung surprised everyone with the S21 Ultra in 2021 by including the S-pen functionality and introducing it as the new Note series replacement. With Ultra, Samsung has polished the design and UI even more.

The S22 Ultra still stands as one of the absolute best premium Android devices money can get you in early 2023. This, perhaps, will only change with the S23 series due this year in 2023. The S22 Ultra is worth buying in 2023 for several reasons discussed below.

S22 Ultra’s hardware will keep it relevant for a few years

The benefit of a high-end flagship is that the performance refuses to die down significantly as the device ages. With the S22 Ultra, the chances of this happening are a lot less than most flagship phones. Moore’s law is seeing a slow and painful death. The year-on-year improvements in chip power and efficiency come incrementally rather than exponentially.

With a processor like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or even Exynos 2200, the Ultra feels blazing fast to take through its paces. Be it multi-window multitasking, intensive applications like Adobe Photoshop, or demanding games, the performance never takes a hit on this device.

Software One UI 4 (release), One UI 5 (presently supported) Display 6.8 inches, 500 PPI, Victus+ AMOLED Internals Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200, 8 GB/128 GB to 12 GB/1TB, UFS 3.1 storage Battery details 5000 mAh, 45 W fast charging support Camera 108 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto, 10 MP periscope telephoto, 12 MP ultrawide, 40 MP selfie camera Possible update support up to Android 16

Furthermore, with the latest storage technology, UFS 3.1, and faster RAM, day-to-day operations are a breeze. The device also has one of the best and brightest displays on a smartphone. This significantly amplifies the content viewing experience while making the device legible in bright outdoors.

A massive 5000mAh battery powers the device easily for a day or more, while the fast charging option of 45 W makes quick top-ups easy. Samsung has already committed to supporting its devices for up to four years, more than what Google offers. This way, even if you get a one-year-old Ultra, the device will still be supported for longer than most Android OEMs.

With newer flagship series around the corner, expect good discounts on S22 Ultra

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why OEMs discount previous-gen flagships massively right before the launch of newer-gen models. Clearing out old inventory and creating hype around the brand serve the company well. With the S23 series around the corner, expect significant discounts on the Ultra.

Target, Amazon, Newegg, and offline sellers will try to clear out the old inventory of S22 to make space for the S23 series. These savings can be easily diverted to getting a higher storage version of the device to further future-proof the purchase.

The camera system offered on the S22 Ultra is one of the best

The S22 Ultra is one of the very few phones that can claim to offer consistently good results in both photography and videography. The pictures are full of detail and contrast, even though the saturation can be a bit warm. Night shots and portrait shots offer stunning photos consistently across a wide range of lighting conditions.

Of course, some phones can outdo the Ultra in some niche categories, but that doesn’t nullify that it is one of the most reliable camera systems. Furthermore, a dedicated 100x zoom can offer great shots from a distance and feel relevant for another few years as the industry is still warming up to these standards.

The S22 Ultra is not only a reasonable choice to consider in 2023 for premium flagship enthusiasts, but it is a much more prudent choice, especially in today's increasingly inflated smartphone market.

Buy from Amazon.

Poll : 0 votes