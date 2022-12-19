5 Important factors to consider before getting a new smartphone in 2023

The smartphone industry has seen the rise and fall of many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and some have bounced back while others are still reeling under tough competition from China's tech giants.

Today, thanks to the presence of many OEMs, the smartphone industry doesn't have a dearth of options to choose from.

We are going to launch Xiaomi 13 Series for our international markets soon! Stay tuned.

While there are plenty of choices, a lot of people still make bad purchases based on silly marketing gimmicks employed by manufacturers in the phone segment. Of course, cameras are the priority for some people. Meanwhile, others need a fast and effortless experience, whereas another segment prefers a phone that can last them through a day and more.

This is why, while buying a smartphone in 2023, it is recommended to stick to the basics and get them right. In this way, it is highly unlikely to make a bad purchase. Let's take a look at some important factors to consider while making a new smartphone purchase.

Note: These factors reflect the writer's opinion alone.

Exploring the 5 pillars of a good smartphone

1) Software system and its longevity should be a major focus

Why are iPhones considered so reliable today? Is it because they are more densely packed with features than an Android phone? It is quite the opposite really. iPhones offer an incredibly simplistic, uncomplicated OS, and yet they are by no means devices that lack in productivity.

As many users of adware and bloatware inflicted smartphones know, those Android skins may be feature rich to the brim, but they are prone to issues like lag and stutters. Of course, this has changed a lot in the last few years. Systems like ONE UI have become the torch-bearers of modern smartphones in the Android world.

This is because Samsung went back to the drawing board and tried to get the basics right. They made their phones reliable and smooth in operation, like Google was doing with its Nexus line-up, and more recently with the Pixel.

On top of that, Samsung even provides OS updates for four years now, the maximum in the Android category of smartphones. The longer an OEM can provide patches and updates to your device, the longer your phone can stay relevant and secure.

2) Smartphones with better internal hardware perform better

The technology has increased at such a pace that today's phones are up to par with the speed of a desktop computer. This is thanks to internal technology like UFS storage 2.1 and higher, and DDR4 RAMs. When considering a new phone, one must see if the storage technology is fast or not. Anything below UFS 2.1 is not worth investing in today.

Similarly, chip manufacturers like Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek release new and better chipsets annually, which substantially gain on the performance. These newer and more efficient chips are released not just in the flagship, but in the budget category as well.

For example, the new Snapdragon 778 5G is a well-rounded processor that is exceedingly capable in the premium budget range. One doesn't need to invest in an expensive flagship to notice performance gains from over a few years ago.

3) A phone is as good as its battery life

Let us imagine for a second: a brand new phone introduced in the market with a meager battery life. The person using it will constantly be on the lookout for a charging port. There is no point in getting a product whose battery cannot last even for an average day.

Even though fast charging has solved this problem to some extent, a phone still loses productivity when it's charging rather than being used. Therefore, a good battery life ensures your device can easily last you for a day or more if needed. This is especially useful on long travels.

Devices like iPhones, Pixels, Galaxy series, and ROG phones offer some of the best battery back up today.

4) Display and build quality is important as well

Our smartphones have become an all-round device today. It is thus not surprising that people prefer their handheld devices for a lot of content like gaming and streaming. This is why a good display matters. Thankfully, the acceptable standard in viewing experience has been adopted as OLED, which offers the deepest black and truest colors.

Moreover, the refresh rate has seen a substantial jump in recent times. From a mere 60 Hz to as high as 165 Hz, smartphones have become an excellent choice for gaming. What's even better is that these higher refresh rates are also available in mid-range phones. It is thereby prudent to consider this particular feature as well in today’s smartphones.

Finally, one must also consider the build quality of the device they're thinking about purchasing. Modern phones come equipped with Quartz glass and Gorilla glass. These protective technologies offer amazing durability to the device and thus provide protection from minor drops and bumps.

It is also a good idea to consider products with plastic backs, because glass backs may potentially crack if used without a back case.

5) Cameras are also important for many users

Modern smartphones, being a jack-of-all-trades, are capable of excellent photography as well. Now, it is known that the average user doesn't need a camera as often as an enthusiast or a professional does. Still, a good offering is always reliable enough to capture that one rare shot in detail.

For this, criteria like the megapixel count, number of secondary cameras like ultrawide and macro, and the diameter of the sensor provide a good indicator of how capable the camera could be. Of course, samples from the phone that one has shortlisted for purchase would provide a much clearer picture than hardware specifications alone.

Out of the many factors that determine how good smartphones are, these five are absolutely crucial for optimal user experience. Of course, priority can be given to one over the other, but it would be generally unwise to sacrifice, say, software, internals, and battery for a better camera.

