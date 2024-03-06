5 best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile

The best 6GB RAM smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile are in demand among gaming enthusiasts as the launch date of the COD's battle royale game comes close. The market is flooded with many options. However, there are only a few devices that have powerful processors, stunning displays, and cutting-edge features for smooth gameplay.

Picking the correct device from the array of choices can be quite challenging. To assist you, we have compiled a list of five smartphones equipped with 6GB of RAM that you may want to consider for playing Call of Duty's latest title. So, without delay, let's delve into the details of these devices.

What are the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile?

1) Samsung Galaxy A54

Mid-range phone to play COD: Warzone (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy A54 has a large display with gently rounded corners, a solid build, and four years of OS upgrades, ensuring a stable gaming experience for the foreseeable future. It runs on One UI, so you will find some handy features tailor-made for gaming.

It features the same Full HD+ AMOLED display as its predecessor, but the brand has managed to offer a better overall viewing experience with meaningful upgrades.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A54 Processor Exynos 1380 Camera Rear: 50MP + 12MP + 5MP || Front: 32MP Battery 5000mAH with 25W charging Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Memory Up to 256GB Price $400

This mid-range device stands out as one of the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile with medium settings. You can also go for high-resolution gaming, but it will drain the battery fast, and you might see some heating issues. The audio quality is also good. Speakers can deliver great clarity and loudness without distortion.

Pros:

Available at an affordable price.

It gives a smooth performance.

Improved display, processor, and audio quality.

Cons:

Not a clean Android experience.

You might face heating issues in long gaming sessions.

2) Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

One of the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile (Image via Mi)

The Redmi Note 12 Pro offers a smooth gaming experience. It comes with an adaptive refresh rate, which adds an extra layer of fun. It fulfills all the minimum system requirements, ensuring the game runs without compatibility issues. The battery life is also superb. All these features make it a strong player among the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile.

It boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which is not the best in the market, yet it has enough power to easily meet the needs of the users.

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP|| Front: 16MP Battery 5000mAH with 67W charging Display 6.67-inch AMOLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Memory Up to 256GB Price $440

The battery life and fast charging capability are the highlights of the device. The refresh rate is also excellent, but the image resolution is not as sharp as that of other counterparts. The build quality does not feel premium, and you might experience occasional frame drops. It also comes bloated with apps.

Pros:

It is a good value-for-money device.

Amazing battery life.

Cons:

Occasional frame drops.

Low image resolution.

3) Moto G82

One of the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile at this price point (Image via Moto/Amazon)

The Moto G82 can easily handle FPS games like Call of Duty. It offers a powerful performance and decent battery life for extended gaming sessions. It also features an OLED display and stereo speakers. You will also find a headphone jack in the phone, which is very handy.

It has the best contrast and color at this price point. The image looks sharp and clean. All these features make it one of the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile.

Specifications Moto G82 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP || Front: 16MP Battery 5000mAH with 30W charging Display 6.6-inch OLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Memory Up to 128GB Price $299

The Moto G82 starts at a competitive price, making it a good option for budget-conscious users. It features a near-stock Android experience, which is free from bloatware and offers a user-friendly interface. However, it might struggle with demanding games or apps requiring high processing power.

Pros:

Available at a very affordable price.

It is a bloatfree device.

It has a headphone jack.

Cons:

It might not be optimal for resource-intensive titles.

4) Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition stands out among the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile with its balanced performance (Image via Realme)

The Realme GT Master Edition strikes a good balance between performance and power efficiency. It can run the most demanding apps and games without any lag or slowdown. The battery life is great, and it gets fully charged in just 33 minutes.

The device boasts a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness, providing excellent gaming visuals and making it one of the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile.

Specifications Realme GT Master Edition Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Camera Rear: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP || Front: 16MP Battery 4300mAH with 65W charging Display 6.43-inch Super AMOLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Memory Up to 256GB Price $350

The GT Master Edition comes with the Realme UI, which is a bit too fiddly and bloated. It has a single speaker at the bottom, which can get covered by your fingers if you're holding the phone in landscape mode. However, it offers a respectable sound for games or other media. Besides that, the device looks premium and sturdy.

Pros:

Excellent performance with an impressive battery.

It features a smooth and responsive display.

It supports 65W fast charging.

Cons:

Flooded with bloatwares.

Speaker placement is a bit odd.

Slow charging speed support compared to other devices.

5) iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile (Image via iPlanet)

The iPhone 14 Pro is the first choice for many gaming enthusiasts, thanks to its powerful processor. The 120Hz ProMotion display, contrast ratio, and color accuracy of the screen offer a visually appealing gaming session. Although it is an expensive device, its performance justifies its hefty price tag.

It is capable of delivering smooth performance even in graphically demanding games, making it outshine any of the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile.

Specifications iPhone 14 Pro Processor A16 Bionic Camera Rear: 48MP + 12MP + 12MP || Front: 12MP Battery N/A | 20W charging support Display 6.1-inch OLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Memory Up to 1TB Price $999

Apple hasn’t mentioned the exact battery capacity, but it can run 6-7 hours while performing heavy tasks. However, the charging capabilities are underwhelming compared to other competitors. The only tradeoff is that the phone gets hot during extended gaming sessions, sometimes leading to performance throttling.

Pros:

It boasts one of the most powerful SoCs out there.

The battery life is amazing.

It features an excellent display.

Cons:

You might see performance throttling in long gaming sessions.

It is an expensive device.

These are the five best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile. All these smartphones match the system requirements of the battle royale game and thus are ideal choices to consider. However, the ultimate decision is completely based on your needs and preferences.

