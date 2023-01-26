iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which one is more worth it in 2023

With the release of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro just a few months back, it's time to consider which model is the best investment for you in 2023. While both phones are reliable and boast impressive features and specifications, they also differ.

Suppose you're also confused between the two choices in this article. In that case, we'll take a deep dive into the pros and cons of each model, comparing everything from camera capabilities to battery life to help you make an informed decision on which iPhone 14 is the one for you.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro, comparison, features, and more

Specifications

We've witnessed Apple launch iPhones with new innovative technologies and features every year; likewise, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are no different. The Pro model certainly comes with more features but comes at a higher cost. Before moving on to the details of both phones to find out which one is better, let's look at the technical specs of both devices:

Specifications iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Pro Display Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), 6.1 inches, 1170 x 2532 pixels LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM), 6.1 inches, 1179 x 2556 pixels, Always-On display Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Battery Li-Ion 3279 mAh Li-Ion 3200 mAh Camera Dual camera setup, with 12MP primary camera Triple camera setup, with 48MP primary camera Price $799 $999

Design and display

Although the build quality and design are beautiful on both devices, their design has some significant differences. Both have squared designs but take very different approaches. The 14 Pro features a polished stainless steel frame and matte glass back, which looks more premium than the iPhone 14, which comes with a matte aluminum frame and glossy glass back.

Both devices are made of strong-quality material, but since the 14 Pro doesn't attract fingerprints due to its matte glass finish, it looks more premium. The difference in weight is also substantial, this could be a personal preference, but a denser phone gives a better premium feel.

The display on both devices looks stunning, but there are several differences. The 14 Pro has a 6.7-inch display, whereas the 14 has a 6.1-inch screen. Also, the new dynamic island is only available on the 14 Pro, which allows you to use your phone more efficiently. The most significant difference is the refresh rate. You'll get a smoother 120Hz display on the Pro model compared to the basic 60Hz on the base model.

Hardware and camera

For the first time this year, Apple reserved its latest and greatest A16 chip only for the Pro lineup, while the regular iPhone 14 gets the A15 chip from last year, albeit with one extra GPU core. Generally, you'll get outstanding performance on both phones, apps will run fast, switching between the apps is seamless, and apps will stay open in the background for a long time with no lag.

Suppose you like to take many photos and videos on your phone. In that case, the 14 Pro has some advantages with a more significant 48 MP camera sensor and a third telephoto lens, giving it a triple-lens camera setup, compared to the dual camera setup on the base model. Although the photo quality is excellent on both devices, side by side, the 14 Pro does perform better, especially in low light conditions.

Final verdict

Apple is a well-established brand in the smartphone industry, and you can guarantee good performance on their phone. You'll have to pay around $200 more to get the 14 Pro, but with all the extra features and performance, it is worth the money.

However, if you're considering buying a new iPhone and are also tight on budget, it is better to go for the previous iPhone 13 instead of the 14 since you will get almost the same features for a lesser price.

