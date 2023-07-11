When is iPhone 15 coming out? Expected release date and more

With Apple potentially launching iPhone 15 series in September 2023, we could be less than two months away from the latest offering in the much-anticipated lineup. No wonder the rumor mill is churning over time regarding iPhone 15 leaks. Almost everything about the iPhone 15 is known, leaving nothing to the imagination. Most details are already out, from expected price and configurations to design and specifications.

We have gathered most of the important scoops if you plan to buy a new iPhone. So, without any further ado, let's read on.

When will Apple iPhone 15 come?

Apple Hub @theapplehub The iPhone 15 launch is two months away! The iPhone 15 launch is two months away! https://t.co/5Y1meytw5j

Apple has a set pattern when it comes to iPhone launches. The Cupertino-based tech giant is known for launching its new-generation iPhones in the fall of every year.

The iPhone 14 series was launched on September 16 last year, and we can expect the iPhone 15 series to launch around the same time. We can safely assume that the new iPhones will launch around mid-September.

What will be Apple iPhone 15 price?

When Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in the US, the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max were priced the same as their predecessors. If Apple sticks to the same pricing in the US, the upcoming iPhone might start from $799 for the base variant.

However, some rumors suggest otherwise. According to past reports, there will be a price hike of $100 across the entire range, which means it could start at $899 this year.

What are Apple iPhone 15 specifications (rumored)?

As mentioned, thanks to various leaks and rumors, nearly everything about the upcoming iPhone 15 is known now. Below are all we know so far about the upcoming iPhone.

Design

Hans @Hanstsaiz iPhone 15 concept render base on new info, getting close? :) iPhone 15 concept render base on new info, getting close? :) https://t.co/0ZoPel6srF

While there might not be a significant change in design, a much-anticipated modification is rumored to come with the new iPhones this year. Speculations suggest that Apple could switch the quintessential lightning port to USB Type-C.

With Apple already offering Type-C on iPads and MacBooks, the transition would be complete with iPhones getting it. However, reports suggest that only original Apple Type-C or MFI-certified cables will work with new iPhones.

Another significant change is expected to be the physical buttons. Apple might replace the iconic notification slider with a haptic feedback button. Users will be able to customize the button to perform various tasks.

Display

Apple Hub @theapplehub



Which one is your favorite?



Source: These are the rumored new colors of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 PlusWhich one is your favorite?Source: @9to5mac These are the rumored new colors of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 PlusWhich one is your favorite?Source: @9to5mac https://t.co/JGPEbu7RmF

The new iPhones are expected to have the same display size across all models as their predecessors. Therefore, we can expect the base iPhone and Plus models to feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the Pro series iPhones will have a 6.7-inch screen.

Apple might finally eliminate the notch that has been a staple since iPhone X. This year, all iPhones are expected to come with the interactive Dynamic Island introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro series. Unfortunately, the advanced Pro Motion display with a 120Hz refresh rate will still remain exclusive to Pro models.

Performance

Apple is said to be making the world's first 3nm A17 Bionic processor, but it would only be limited to the iPhone Pros and Ultra (rumored). The vanilla and the Plus models will get the A16 Bionic processor, which powered the last year's iPhone 14 Pros. This is Apple's strategy to distinguish the base models from the pro ones.

The distinction between base and Pro models will continue in the RAM and storage. The iPhone Pro models are rumored to come with 8GB RAM, whereas the vanilla iPhones will feature 6GB.

Cameras

Joe @RealJoseph123 Everything to expect from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:



1. ‘Redesign’ + thinner bezels

2. Dynamic Island

3. A16 chip (A17 on Pro models)

4. USB-C port

5. 48MP Wide Camera



Would you consider the regular or Plus over a 15 Pro model? Everything to expect from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:1. ‘Redesign’ + thinner bezels2. Dynamic Island3. A16 chip (A17 on Pro models)4. USB-C port5. 48MP Wide CameraWould you consider the regular or Plus over a 15 Pro model? https://t.co/20W0KMmPNu

Apple introduced a new 48MP sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, so the company is unlikely to make any changes in the camera department. The iPhone 15 will retain the same dual camera setup as its predecessor.

That said, rumors exist that the Pro models might get Sony's latest imaging sensor. Additionally, the pro models are rumored to come with a new periscope lens that offers up to 10x optical zoom compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Battery

Dexerto @Dexerto Apple’s iPhone 15's batteries are reportedly 10-15% better than iPhone 14s Apple’s iPhone 15's batteries are reportedly 10-15% better than iPhone 14s https://t.co/ulbGj2GImV

Lastly, a leak has revealed the battery capacity of all four upcoming iPhone models. According to it, the vanilla iPhone 15 model will have a 3,877mAh battery. However, there have been reports of this leak being false. Hence, taking this information with a pinch of salt is advised.

That's everything known about the upcoming iPhone 15. Most of these rumors come from trusted sources and industry analysts with excellent track records. Moreover, Apple is quite set in its ways and, therefore, becoming predictable. Hence it's safe to assume that most of this information might be correct.

