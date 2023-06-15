iPhone 15 might get a major price hike

Some of Apple's most significant design changes for the iPhone 15 have already been made known through online leaks, and now there's growing concern that the company will also hike the prices of its latest lineup, which will be released later this year. A recent statement from reputable Wall Street analyst Dan Ives indicates that the price of the iPhone 15 models will be significantly higher than that of the iPhone 14.

In an interview on CNBC, Ives asserted that Apple intends to increase the price of the upcoming iPhones by up to $200. Ives accurately predicted a price increase for the iPhone 14 series last year, so his words have credibility.

What is the expected price of the iPhone 15?

If the rumors are accurate, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to cost $1,099 and $1,299, respectively, in the US. However, Ives did not mention specific model prices and only stated that Apple would likely increase the average selling price of iPhones in the US. He said:

"I think right now it's about iPhone units. And in terms of our researches over the last week, we're actually seeing stability actually upticks. And this is all the drumroll to the iPhone 15. We think now we could be looking at units 235 - 240 million with ASPs that are increasing. You put that together, I mean, numbers would have to come up."

It's a worrying sign for consumers in the US, but the biggest shock will likely be for international consumers, as they will face the second successive price increase.

What's the reason behind the iPhone 15 price increase?

Regardless of the leak, it was expected that Apple would increase the price of the iPhone. With each generation, we get new hardware and software, including a new iOS, fingernail-sized chips, advanced displays, improved cameras, and more. Furthermore, these chips cost millions to research, develop, and shrink to a size that fits in an iPhone.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first Apple flagship to come equipped with a periscope zoom lens, and the fact that the 'Pro' models are the only ones to ship with the 3nm A17 Bionic also has an impact on the overall price.

Given that the A17 Bionic is said to be mass-produced on a cutting-edge node, those costs will almost certainly add up. Hence, this leaves the technology giant with little room to maintain the same retail price as last year.

