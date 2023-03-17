The tech world is eagerly anticipating the imminent release of the Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15 as the respective parent companies prepare to go head-to-head with their latest flagship devices

Even though it's still months away, numerous leaks and speculations about these new phones have already existed. These leaks and speculations cover various aspects of the Pixel 8 and iPhone 15, such as design, camera, and hardware.

While several sources have made claims regarding the upcoming releases of the Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15, it is worth noting that not all of them can be trusted. That being said, plenty of reputable sources have provided accurate information in the past, and we have rounded up their claims.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to have new camera bump, Google Pixel 8 Pro will maintain its predecessor's design

First, let's take a look at Apple's iPhone 15. If rumors are to be believed, Apple's iPhone 15 is also expected to bring many improvements to the table. One of the most significant changes many users will be hoping for is the adoption of USB-C charging. This is excellent news for iPhone owners who have been using Lightning cables for a long time.

With the switch to USB-C, they could finally charge all of their Apple products with the same charging cable, eliminating the need for additional cables and adapters.

Aside from the rumored USB-C transition, we can expect routine changes, such as camera upgrades and a new processor, which is standard for every new iPhone release. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for making pretty accurate predictions about upcoming Apple products, the Pro and the Pro Max versions will get the A17 Bionic chip, while the standard and Plus editions will feature the A16 chip.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to have a 48MP wide camera, and the Pro Max version is getting a new Periscope lens with 6x or 10x optical zoom.

On the other hand, not much is known about the Google Pixel 8 family yet. Based on the recent CAD-based render leaks of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, it will maintain the same design but with softer edges compared to its predecessor.

The phone is also rumored to be powered by the upcoming Google Tensor G3 SoC.

Based on the render leaks, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's back camera bars show larger sensors. Additionally, the Pro version has a fourth sensor just below the flash, which is thought to be a LiDAR sensor not included in the standard version, like the zoom camera.

Right now, there is very little information about the successors of the Google Pixel family, but we may only have to wait a little longer. Google may tease its latest flagships at I/O 2023 on May 10, as the company did for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at Google I/O 2022.

We should remember that these are just rumors, and we won't know for sure what the next generation of these smartphones will look like until they are released. While both smartphones are expected to have routine changes, it's exciting to see how they differentiate themselves from their predecessors and each other.

