Google I/O confirmed for May 10: Google 7a, Android 14, and more launches expected

Google I/O finally has a date: Wednesday, May 10. The tech giant is expected to unveil the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. Executives should shed light on the upcoming operating system, Android 14, and confirm more features.

Info on the Pixel devices has been leaking online for quite some time now. Google has already confirmed the Pixel Tablet. However, we are still awaiting details on the launch date, editions, pricing, and more.

The upcoming Google I/O event is expected to be jam-packed with numerous launches and a new security-first approach to the Android operating system. The event will have a limited live audience at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA, and will be live-streamed online.

Google I/O will be one of the major tech events of 2023

A glance at the launches Google has lined up for the upcoming I/O event reveals that it will be one of the most significant events to look out for. Although we don't have the exact information about what Google is prepping — which might change and evolve — the leaks and trends look promising.

The event is generally held in mid-June, according to trends. It started as a developers' summit, like Apple's WWDC, where tech giants revealed new development features and operating system versions. However, Apple and Google have shifted their focus over the years: their annual summits are now interesting events for enthusiasts, developers, and fans worldwide.

Google is also expected to shed more light on its Bard AI. Things haven't been looking good for the ChatGPT competitor after having a rough start earlier this year.

Google Pixel 7a: The upcoming budget stock Android experience

Google Pixel 7a renders (Image via SmartPrix)

The Pixel 7a is one of the most predictable devices to be showcased at the upcoming Google I/O event. Powered by the Tensor G2 chip, this upcoming device will bring the stock experience to more users worldwide with a price tag of around $400.

Some leaked renders have already hinted at the design language of the upcoming smartphone. The device will debut at the following Google event and will probably be launched towards the beginning of Q3 2023.

Google Tablet and Fold

The Google Tablet might get a release date and price at the upcoming I/O event. The device was announced in the 2022 edition of the event. It also made a cameo in the last event of the company. Thus, it has been over a year in the development process.

The foldable Pixel phone has been in the rumor mill for quite some time. Although the tech giant is yet to confirm the device officially, we expect the stock Android experience to head to flexible devices by the end of 2023.

Android 14

Android 14 will be the main focus of the upcoming Google I/O event. The next iteration of the smartphone operating system won't be a complete redesign like Android 12; instead, Google is following the same strategy as last year: improve stability and security.

Multiple exciting features like passkey support, selective gallery permissions, enhanced back animations, and more are headed to Android devices later this year. Google might confirm more features at the event.

Overall, Google I/O is gearing up for an interesting event worth waiting for. However, we are still two months away.

