iPhone 15 expected features, price, leaks, and more

As consumers eagerly await the next of Apple's iPhone lineup, leaks and rumors have begun surfacing regarding the highly anticipated iPhone 15. Despite the launch being months away, speculations about the smartphone's features, price, and design are already circulating within the tech community.

From significant changes to the phone's hardware to including new and innovative software features, Apple appears to be ready to create hype with the release of its latest offering.

All iPhone 15 models are expected to feature Dynamic Island

Apple's recent decision to discontinue the iPhone mini and introduce the iPhone 14 Plus for its 2022 lineup simplified consumers' choices to upgrade their smartphones. This trend is expected to continue with the upcoming iPhone 15 series, with the likely addition of an Ultra variant. According to a reliable insider, the Ultra model may follow in the footsteps of the Apple Watch Ultra released this year.

While many details regarding the iPhone 15 series have been leaked, pricing information remains a mystery. However, it's speculated that Apple will maintain the same pricing structure as the iPhone 14 series, except for the Ultra model. The highest model may receive a significant price increase, estimated at around $1,200 - 1,300.

Regarding release dates, Apple has a long-standing tradition of announcing new iPhones in early September, and it's expected that the 15 series will follow this established pattern. With so much anticipation surrounding the new iPhone, it's only a matter of time before we can get our hands on the latest iteration of the iconic device.

What's new?

One of the most significant design leaks is the potential return of the curved design from the iPhone 11 lineup. Additionally, the camera bump on the back is expected to have a new design, with rumors suggesting it will be larger and thicker than before. Another notable change is replacing the Lightning port with a USB-C port, likely in response to new European regulations.

The camera is where the iPhone 15 is expected to shine the brightest. Rumors suggest that Apple will upgrade the camera to include a periscope lens, improving long-range photography and zoom capabilities.

As for the hardware, the iPhone 15 will likely feature the new A17 chipset, although it's uncertain if it will be available across all models. Last year, only the Pro models benefited from the new chipsets. The regular iPhone received a slightly upgraded version of the previous model's chipset, and the same is likely to continue.

Conclusion

The iPhone 15 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, with several leaks suggesting exciting changes to its design, camera, and hardware.

The potential return of the curved design from the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the adoption of a USB-C port, and the inclusion of a periscope lens for improved long-range photography and zoom capabilities are among the most exciting rumored features. While the details remain unknown, the next iPhone will likely significantly impact the cellphone market.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

