Is the iPhone 12 mini worth buying in February 2023?

Introducing the mini-series of phones with iPhone 12 mini was Apple's attempt to test the waters in the affordable flagship segment. The idea was to appeal to people who like the idea of owning an Apple device but are turned off by the sky-high prices.

Upon launch, the device was received quite enthusiastically. Unfortunately though, the iPhone 14 lineup saw the termination of the mini series of phones. Apple’s explanation was that it did not perform well and failed to meet their monetary expectations.

The mini line-up was thus scrapped in favor of the iPhone plus models. This means that people looking for an iPhone mini only have two options at hand - the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 12 mini.

While the iPhone 13 mini makes a lot of sense even in 2023, does the iPhone 12 mini as well? Let’s find out.

Compact iPhone 12 mini does not stand the test of time

Better alternatives

Processor A14 bionic RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB to 256 GB Current OS iOS 16.3 Battery 2227 mAh Screen 5.4 inch Ceramic Shield Glass

The iPhone 12 mini was released in November 2020 with a starting price of $699, making it over two years old. Even though Apple supports its devices the longest in terms of updates, the 12 mini will receive them only for the next 3 to 4 years.

At this point, those who want to buy the iPhone 12 mini would be better off getting the more expensive, but also more relevant, iPhone 13 mini. In the Android ecosystem, there are phones as powerful as the iPhone 12 mini with larger screens and better battery life in the same price range or lower.

12 mini is compact, but the screen is too small by recent standards

In 2023, you will find smartphones with massive screens, measuring close to 6.9 inches even. The good thing is that a single handheld device can become a complete entertainment unit when it has a large screen space for gaming and content consumption. Productivity also dials up to eleven since bigger screens make it easier to multi-task and view documents.

Samsung’s Ultra line-up, though very expensive, makes the mini series of iPhones feel like antique pieces of history thanks to its penchant for large screen and S-pen compatibility. That said, you may prefer smaller screens, in which case the 13 mini is recommended.

Hardware is hit-or-miss

Even though iPhone 12 mini's processor is a powerful and efficient A14 bionic, there are several more powerful phones at similar or slightly higher prices now. For example, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is an incredible option to consider when battery endurance and high performance are priorities.

Similarly, the Pixel 6A also makes an excellent case for itself even though its processor is inferior when it comes to sheer processing power. It makes up for that in AI-related features exclusive to Tensor chipsets.

Camera can feel dated in the time of Pixels

By no means is the camera bad on the 12 mini; it is simply a matter of being outdated. Smartphones have come a long way in still image photography, especially Pixels. While the iPhone continues to rule videography, that is not enough to buff the resume of the 12 mini, which will turn three years old in 2023.

The Pixel 6A was recently crowned the champion in a blind camera test by famous YouTuber MKBHD. Not only is the 6A cheaper, but it also boasts better photography than the 13 series of iPhones, let alone the 12 mini.

Verdict

Apple doing away with the mini series of phones says a lot about market trends. The compact form does not seem to have the same hold anymore. Taking everything into account, the iPhone 12 mini does not appear to be a good investment. It is compact phone but also outdated and deficient in terms of screen space and battery.

Even if compactness is your priority, you will find better phones available in February 2023.

