All iPhones set to get the iOS 18 update

iOS 18 will be the next step in iPhone's operating system. Like every year, expect new features, better optimization, and some occasional bugs that could give users a difficult time. Current rumors suggest that the forthcoming update will bring multiple new features and might be one of the biggest we have had in the last few years.

Like every year, some iPhones from the past several generations are ready to get updated. The list is rather long this time around. This article covers more details.

Which iPhones will get the iOS 18 update?

The iPhone 15 lineup will be updated to iOS 18 (Image via Apple)

iOS 18 has already been spotted online, with a full list of devices slated to get the update. Per this list, Apple will be sticking to its previous promises and bringing the update to all devices launched over the last six years. This includes the iPhone XR, the XS, and the XS Max. Moreover, both the iPhone SE second and third-generation models are also receiving the update.

The full list is rather extensive, longer than future software update plans of some other leading smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Samsung Galaxy, and OnePlus.

What's more interesting is that this list is the same as the software support list for iOS 17. This is a bit unusual, given some older models are dropped every year. Apple has previously over-delivered on its software update promises, and this isn't very surprising.

The list isn't confirmed yet, and the iPhones from 2017 might be dropped once Apple unveils the official suite that will be updated. For now, owners of the following devices can expect to get iOS 18:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2nd gen

iPhone SE 3rd gen

Going by past trends, this list might feature the new iPhone 16 lineup once they are launched later this fall. This should include the iPhone 16, the 16 Plus, the 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Max.

When will the iOS 18 update roll out on iPhones?

The iPhone XR will also get the iOS 18 update (Image via Walmart)

Like every year, we expect Apple to formally announce iOS 18 at WWDC, Apple's annual software developer conference, which takes place in early June. Following this, the software might enter a public beta like every year.

iPhones and their software are to be launched together at Apple's fall event every year, and we don't expect this year to be any different. The new iPhone 16 models are slated to ship with the latest updates installed, followed by a subsequent rollout on older devices. Hence, there's still time before we get our hands on the new iOS version.

