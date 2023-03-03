All Xiaomi phones expected to get the Android 14 update

Android 14 is just around the corner, with the developer preview version of the upcoming operating system already underway during February. Xiaomi is known for pushing its smartphones toward the latest Android versions whenever possible, and it is no different this time.

Xiaomi is steering its users towards the recently released MIUI 14 update, a custom ROM version of Android 13. The roadmap was revealed in March, and eligible phones will receive updates over the course of this year.

Android 14 seems to be the current center of attraction for every company, and many of them are providing a limited number of users with the beta of every new or upcoming MIUI update approximately a few months before its official release. So it makes sense that MIUI 15 may be coming to the latest generation of smartphones in 2024.

Keeping that in mind, this article will list smartphones that are expected to receive the Android 14 or MIUI update in the upcoming months.

Note: This article is solely based on the expectations of the author and may be subject to change at a later date.

These Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi smartphones will receive the Android 14 update within Q3 2023

Xiaomi had previously confirmed that most of the devices will receive up to three significant updates before the end of support, so many smartphones, including both budget and flagship versions, that were released within the last three years will receive the update.

The following smartphones with officially receive the Android 14 update:

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 13 Lite Xiaomi 13 Pro Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12X Xiaomi 12 Lite Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12S Xiaomi 12S Pro Xiaomi 12S Ultra Xiaomi 12T Xiaomi 12T Pro Xiaomi 11i Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Xiaomi Black Shark 5 RS Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro Xiaomi Civi 2 Xiaomi Civi 1S

Poco

Poco C55 Poco C50 Poco C40 Poco F4 Poco F4 GT Poco M5 Poco M5s Poco M4 5G Poco M4 Pro Poco M4 Pro 5G Poco X5 Poco X5 Pro Poco X4 GT Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi

Redmi Note 12 Redmi Note 12 Pro Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Redmi Note 12 Discovery Redmi 12C Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11E Redmi Note 11SE Redmi Note 11T 5G Redmi Note 11T Pro Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Redmi Note 11R Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11S 5G Redmi 11 Prime Redmi 11 Prime 5G Redmi 10 Redmi 10 Prime Redmi 10 Power Redmi 10A Redmi 10C Redmi 10 5G Redmi A1 Redmi A1+ Redmi K40S Redmi K50 Redmi K50 Gaming Redmi K50i Redmi K50 Pro Redmi K50 Ultra Redmi K60 Redmi K60E Redmi K60 Pro

The above smartphones are expected to receive the MIUI 15 update in 2024. It is worth noting that while all of the above smartphones will eventually receive the MIUI 14 update, some are yet to receive them as of this writing.

