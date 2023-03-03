Create

All Xiaomi phones expected to get the Android 14 update

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Mar 03, 2023 18:23 IST
Xiaomi smartphones expected to receive Android 14 update (Image via YouTube/Ramesh Bakotra)

Android 14 is just around the corner, with the developer preview version of the upcoming operating system already underway during February. Xiaomi is known for pushing its smartphones toward the latest Android versions whenever possible, and it is no different this time.

Xiaomi is steering its users towards the recently released MIUI 14 update, a custom ROM version of Android 13. The roadmap was revealed in March, and eligible phones will receive updates over the course of this year.

Setup: "Universal"This is about as minimal a setup as you'll get from me 😆• Android 14 Dev Preview 1 •• Smart Launcher 6 •• Pixel 6 Pro • https://t.co/9yW5bbrOYj

Android 14 seems to be the current center of attraction for every company, and many of them are providing a limited number of users with the beta of every new or upcoming MIUI update approximately a few months before its official release. So it makes sense that MIUI 15 may be coming to the latest generation of smartphones in 2024.

Keeping that in mind, this article will list smartphones that are expected to receive the Android 14 or MIUI update in the upcoming months.

Note: This article is solely based on the expectations of the author and may be subject to change at a later date.

These Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi smartphones will receive the Android 14 update within Q3 2023

Here is Android 14 🔥Pixel 6A. https://t.co/beGCJwozAc

Xiaomi had previously confirmed that most of the devices will receive up to three significant updates before the end of support, so many smartphones, including both budget and flagship versions, that were released within the last three years will receive the update.

The following smartphones with officially receive the Android 14 update:

Xiaomi

  1. Xiaomi 13
  2. Xiaomi 13 Lite
  3. Xiaomi 13 Pro
  4. Xiaomi 12
  5. Xiaomi 12X
  6. Xiaomi 12 Lite
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro
  8. Xiaomi 12S
  9. Xiaomi 12S Pro
  10. Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  11. Xiaomi 12T
  12. Xiaomi 12T Pro
  13. Xiaomi 11i
  14. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
  15. Xiaomi Black Shark 5
  16. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 RS
  17. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
  18. Xiaomi Civi 2
  19. Xiaomi Civi 1S

Poco

  1. Poco C55
  2. Poco C50
  3. Poco C40
  4. Poco F4
  5. Poco F4 GT
  6. Poco M5
  7. Poco M5s
  8. Poco M4 5G
  9. Poco M4 Pro
  10. Poco M4 Pro 5G
  11. Poco X5
  12. Poco X5 Pro
  13. Poco X4 GT
  14. Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi

  1. Redmi Note 12
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed
  5. Redmi Note 12 Discovery
  6. Redmi 12C
  7. Redmi Note 11
  8. Redmi Note 11E
  9. Redmi Note 11SE
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G
  11. Redmi Note 11T Pro
  12. Redmi Note 11T Pro+
  13. Redmi Note 11
  14. Redmi Note 11 Pro
  15. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  16. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
  17. Redmi Note 11R
  18. Redmi Note 11S
  19. Redmi Note 11S 5G
  20. Redmi 11 Prime
  21. Redmi 11 Prime 5G
  22. Redmi 10
  23. Redmi 10 Prime
  24. Redmi 10 Power
  25. Redmi 10A
  26. Redmi 10C
  27. Redmi 10 5G
  28. Redmi A1
  29. Redmi A1+
  30. Redmi K40S
  31. Redmi K50
  32. Redmi K50 Gaming
  33. Redmi K50i
  34. Redmi K50 Pro
  35. Redmi K50 Ultra
  36. Redmi K60
  37. Redmi K60E
  38. Redmi K60 Pro

The above smartphones are expected to receive the MIUI 15 update in 2024. It is worth noting that while all of the above smartphones will eventually receive the MIUI 14 update, some are yet to receive them as of this writing.

