5 best budget smartphones in 2023

Finding a good budget smartphone is extremely hard these days, as there are many inexpensive devices that have great design and offer solid performance.

Most budget smartphones often make compromises on one aspect or another to deliver the kind of fearures that draw consumers in. Some of them will compromise on the camera, while others have a low-quality screen or poor build.

This article lists five smartphones that perform up to the mark in all respects while not burning a hole in your pocket. You should definitely consider these options if you are in the market for a budget smartphone that will give you the best bang for your buck.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

iPhone SE, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and 3 other best budget smartphones to consider in 2023

1) iPhone SE (2022)

Feature Specification Display 4.7 inches 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~326 ppi density), Ion-strengthened glass Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Memory 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM Main Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF, OIS Front Camera 7 MP, f/2.2 Battery Li-Ion 2018 mAh, non-removable, 20W wired and 7.5W wireless charging

The iPhone SE (2022) is the pinnacle of budget smartphones with top-notch performance. It features Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 13. The device outperforms all Android phones in its range with its level of performance, whether it is in the field of mobile gaming or editing videos.

The iPhone SE also boasts amazing photography features, including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Magic Fusion. In abundant lighting conditions, it produces the best photos among phones in its range, even outclassing the Pixel 6a. The only problem with the camera is that it doesn't support night mode.

The device loses out to its competitors when it comes to screen-to-size ratio. It retains the classic Touch ID button, but the cost is a mere 4.7-inch display. If content consumption is your main motive, however, this might not be the smartphone for you.

2) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Feature Specification Display 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~405 ppi density), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) Memory 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, 25W wired charging

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a great smartphone that does just about everything at a decent level. It features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera on the device could be better, especially when compared with the Pixel 6a. The pictures have Samsung's classic oversaturated look.

If you want a Samsung smartphone and can afford to wait for some time, the A-series will get newer 2023 editions, which should be upgrades at around the same cost.

3) Google Pixel 6a

Feature Specification Display 6.1 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~429 ppi density), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset Google Tensor (5 nm) Memory 128GB 6GB RAM Main Camera 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm, (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm Front Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm Battery Li-Po 4410 mAh, non-removable, 18W wired charging

The Google Pixel 6a is the youngest of the entire Pixel 6 line. This should be your go-to option if you are looking for a solid stock Android experience but don't have the budget for the bigger and newer Pixel phones. The smartphone features the Tensor chipset that is present in Google's flagship devices, which goes a long way in boosting its performance.

Being a Google device, the Pixel 6a comes with an assured five years worth of security updates. It has a solid camera performance and outdoes the iPhone SE 2022's camera when it comes to night photography.

The Pixel 6a has a bright 6.1-inch display. However, it only has a 60Hz display, which can be off-putting for many people these days. The smartphone also has good battery performance compared to its contemporaries.

4) Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G

Feature Specification Display 6.67 inches 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) Memory 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM Main Camera 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.4", 0.56µm, PDAF, OIS8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4", 1.12µm2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06", 1.0µm Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, 120W wired charging

As is often the case with Redmi phones, the Note 12 Pro Plus 5G delivers flagship performance at budget smartphone rates. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, which is one of the best in its class.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch Pro AMOLED display that has an adjustable refresh rate of upto 120Hz and can produce up to one billion colors. It also comes with dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Vision Atmos drivers, which is uncommon for mobile devices in this range.

The camera boasts a massive 200MP setup that is also present in Samsung's ultimate flagship phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It supports 120W charging, and unlike offerings from the bigger brands on this list, it actually comes with a charging brick. All these features make the Note 12 Pro Plus 5G one of the best budget smartphones currently on the market.

5) TCL 30 V 5G

Feature Specification Display 6.67 inches 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm) Memory 128GB 4GB RAM Main Camera 50 MP, (wide), PDAF5 MP, (ultrawide)2 MP, (macro) Front Camera 16 MP, (wide) Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, 18W wired charging

The TCL 30 V 5G is a good budget smartphone for Verizon loyalists who want to take advantage of the carrier's fastest speeds.

The device has a big 6.67-inch display. It features the Snapdragon 480 5G, which doesn't offer a blazing performance but can deliver a good enough experience. This budget smartphone also offers good battery performance, which will last you a full day with heavy usage.

If you don't mind committing to Verizon's wireless service, the TCL 20 V 5G is a good option for you.

