Google Pixel 6 vs 6a: Which is better in 2023?

Google launched its Pixel 6 lineup in the last quarter of 2021. With a unique change in its design compared to the previous versions, premium looks, and improved performance and features, the Pixel 6 and 6a have always been users' favorites.

Since we entered 2023, it has become challenging to choose between the two options since they provide us with incredible functioning and are reliable and durable. Let's look at the key features of both choices and find out which is best for you.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Google Pixel 6 vs. 6a comparison, features, and more

Specifications

Google has always been a reliable brand, and we've witnessed it competing directly with other tech giants with its impressive technology and features. Before discussing the key features, let's go through an overview of what these devices offer.

Specifications Pixel 6 Pixel 6a Display 6.4" Flat FHD+ (2400x1080) 90Hz OLED, Gorilla Glass Victus, High brightness mode, Always-on Display, In-display fingerprint scanner 6.1" FHD+ (1080x2400) OLED, 60Hz, Gorilla Glass 3, Always-on Display, High brightness mode, In-display fingerprint scanner Chipset Google Tensor GS 101 Google Tensor GS 101 Battery 4,614mAh, up to 23W wired fast charging, up to 21W wireless charging 4,410mAh, up to 18W wired charging Camera 50MP wide f/1.85 with OIS; 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide with 114° FoV Camera features: Night Sight, Top Shot, Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblu 12MP f/1.7 primary, OIS, 1.4μm pixel width; 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide with 114° field of view and 1.25μm pixel width; Camera features: Night Sight, Top Shot, Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur Price $360 $450

Design and display

In terms of design, both are pretty similar and look good in Google's new design language, which they are moving forward with now. The 6a is slightly shorter and narrower than the Pixel 6, meaning the former has a smaller display size.

The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch display, whereas the 6a packs a smaller 6.1-inch screen. Both the displays are still OLED, so the colors and contrasts look fantastic, and both feature a Full HD+ resolution. However, the significant difference here is the Pixel 6 comes with a 90Hz display, making it super smooth, while on the other hand, the Pixel 6a has a primary 60Hz display.

Hardware

Both devices have the same Google Tensor processor, and it's not like one is underclocked. You can expect outstanding performance on both phones. It's very efficient as well when it comes to its battery life.

Besides the processor, everything is very different on both devices. You'll get 6GB RAM on the 6a, whereas the Pixel 6 has 8GB RAM. On the 6a, you only have one storage option, 128GB. However, the Pixel 6 can go up to 256GB of storage.

The battery on the Pixel 6 is also slightly bigger at 4614 mAh compared to the 4410 mAh on the Pixel 6a, but there is no worry as the 6a will consume less power owing to its smaller screen size. The only thing that is a little disappointing about the 6a is that it doesn't support wireless charging.

Cameras

In terms of cameras, both devices feature a wide and ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 6 has a 50 MP primary camera, one of the best available on Android devices, whereas the 6a has a 12.2 MP camera.

However, the photo quality looks great on both devices, perhaps because of Google's computational photography. The camera sensor on the 6a is an older sensor, also used in the previous Pixel models, but there are no complaints about the camera.

Finally, both devices offer stunning performance, but if a higher refresh rate and wireless charging are something you can't miss, then go for the Google Pixel 6. But if you're on a comparatively low budget and want to get the most out of your money, the Google Pixel 6a will work great for you.

Ultimately, sort out your preferences and priorities before making any choice and then consider what fits your demand and budget.

Poll : 0 votes