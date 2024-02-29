All Xiaomi phones set to get Android 15 (MIUI 16) update

Android 15 is the next Android update from Google. It is expected to bring key new features to smartphones, including improved security, better battery life management, fresh UI features, and more. Xiaomi, a leading smartphone maker, will be rolling out this software version with MIUI 16 (HyperOS 2 in China) with its latest devices after Android 15 launches publicly.

The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to launch an official list of all its devices that will get the update. However, based on how long each of its smartphones was promised to get Android version upgrades, we can make a pretty accurate prediction regarding which Xiaomi devices are on track to get the latest Android version.

Which Xiaomi phones will get the Android 15 update?

The Xiaomi 13 lineup among others will get the Android 15 update (Image via Xiaomi)

Xiaomi makes a lot of smartphones. Its entire lineup is divided into a flagship series and the budget Poco and Redmi devices. Multiple offerings from all of these sub-brands will get the Android update.

Most Poco and Redmi devices come with two years of software upgrades. All such smartphones launched in the last few years will receive the new Android version. Among the flagship lineup, three years of updates are commonplace among older entries.

The Xiaomi 13 is all set to go up to Android 16. However, the latest Xiaomi 14 is shipping with four years of Android updates, going all the way up to Android 18.

Based on the promised software support for each Xiaomi phone at launch, we can estimate the following devices to get the next version of the smartphone operating system:

Xiaomi flagship series

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi Poco series

Xiaomi Poco F5

Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro

Xiaomi Poco M6

Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro

Xiaomi Poco X6

Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi series

Xiaomi Redmi 12

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+

This list will be joined by the latest launches in the respective series as well. The new Xiaomi 15 series might ship with the new Android version out of the box. We can expect the new Redmi 14 and Poco X7 series to follow a similar pattern.

When will the Android 15 update roll out on Xiaomi devices?

The Redmi 13 smartphones might get updated to Android 15 (Image via Xiaomi)

Android 15 will launch later this year in the fall of 2024 if past trends are anything to go by. The smartphone OS version might first be available with the upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones. Third-party Android phone makers will be pairing their smartphones with the latest software in the subsequent months.

Right now, we are in the very early stages of the Android 15. It has just entered its first Developer Preview stage and will go through months of testing followed by a public beta before being launched. Thus, we still have months to go before the software version powered by MIUI 16 launches on Xiaomi devices.

Also, check out Sportskeeda's other Android update trackers:

All Motorola phones confirmed to get the Android 13 update || All Xiaomi phones expected to get the Android 14 update || All Samsung Phones expected to get OneUI 6 (Android 14) || All Motorola phones set to get Android 15