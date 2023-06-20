All Samsung Phones expected to get OneUI 6 (Android 14)

The release of OneUI 6 is just around the corner. Samsung released OneUI 5.0 and 5.1 based on Android 13 to its eligible devices last year, and the tech giant has been consistent and quick in rolling out the latest version of their OS. Android 14 is now the subject of attention. In February 2023, Google released the first Developer Preview for it, and one thing to note is that Samsung devices cannot access this.

Every year, the company rolls out its own One UI beta program, and this year it is expected to launch in the third quarter.

One UI version upgrades always coincide with new Android OS upgrades, and One UI 6.0 will be included with Android 14. So many models are eligible for the next big Android Update, and the tag-along OneUI 6 version is exciting with its features.

This article will highlight when the next OneUI is going to be released, how you can sign up for the beta program, and what the new speculated features are.

When is OneUI 6 releasing?

Only the release of Android 14 doesn't confirm the spontaneous release of OneUI, as the company likes to implement its own aesthetics and functionality over the basic Android features. If we are to trust the rumors, the second Samsung Unpacked event is likely to occur as early as July 2023, and there we can expect the release of the OneUI 6 along with some hardware like the next Fold 5 series and Samsung Tab 9 series.

But acquiring the latest version of the Samsung UI through software updates might take some time, and we can expect that to happen somewhere in late September or early October 2023 if we analyze the previous trends. Unless Samsung decides to change its course of action, we should see the first round of updates coming to their flagship S23 series.

It is impossible to be sure, but Samsung might extend this year's UI beta programs to other phones, and the Flip 5 and Flip Fold series are good contenders yet to be announced.

List of Samsung Phones that are getting OneUI 6

Samsung has done a pretty good job organizing its update policies in a streamlined manner, so it is easy to figure out which devices will get the Android 14 and OneUI updates. Here is a list of devices eligible for the next big OS update:

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F series

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F23

Galaxy F14 5G

Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

How to signup for OneUI 6 Beta

The beta program for OneUI 6 might start sooner than expected, around mid-July, and the S23 series should receive the update first if you are signed up. Other eligible are lined up to receive the beta version in the following weeks.

Joining the beta program will be similar to past versions of OneUI. The beta program releases globally, and if you live in countries of China, the USA, India, the UK, South Korea, Germany, or Poland, and you own a compatible device, there are high chances for you to receive the update.

Steps to enroll in OneUI 6 beta program when it is available:

Open the Samsung Members app.

Expand Inbox Notices by hitting the banner or tapping the bell.

by hitting the banner or tapping the bell. Navigate towards "Registrations for One UI Beta Programme."

Once you get detailed information about the program and read the Terms and Conditions, you can tap the Enrol button and wait for some time (approximately 10-15 minutes).

What's new in OneUI 6

Techies around the world are expecting refinements in aesthetics and upgraded functionality of the OneUI 6. The expected features will revolve around features of Android 14, as we experienced during the Google I/O event on May 10, 2023.

App pairing and app cloning were already a part of the OneUI, and so was lock screen customization. However, these features may get revamped to suit the modern aesthetics and minimalism for which Samsung is known.

Another set of features we can expect is quality of life improvements in Samsung's native apps like browser, Gallery, Camera app, etc. This might add features powered by AI to stylize your photos with ease. We might see improvements in Samsung gesture controls, status bar arrangements, and split screen features along with app management.

As more and more tech companies are moving towards introducing ecosystem features, we might expect to see those improvements as well.

Samsung's reputation for secure and frequent updates is something that we can rely on, and we should see almost all eligible phones receiving the OneUI 6 official update before the second quarter of 2024.

OneUI 6 will bring a flood of micro-refinements on its arrival, which is something every modern techie is waiting for. Smooth transitions and animations to better support the standards of its competitors will also ensure that an average customer wins.

