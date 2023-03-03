Android 14 expected release date, new features, and more

Android 14 will power the latest and greatest smartphones on the market. It is the next step in the open-source smartphone and Chromebook operating system and will offer new features, more security, and better optimizations starting later this year.

Google has already launched the first developer preview of its upcoming Android version. Thus, we have had a first glimpse at how the operating system's future is shaping up.

When will Android 14 launch publicly for smartphones?

Google will be following its regular release schedule for the Android 14 update. The operating system is currently in its first developer preview. Another preview with more features is expected to drop sometime in March.

Based on the outline showcased by the company, users can expect the beta releases of the operating system starting in April 2023. Google will introduce a second beta sometime in May.

Android 14 release outline with expected beta launch estimates (Image via Google)

It is worth noting that the operating system will not be formally introduced until the company's hardware conference, Google I/O, is held sometime in June. Executives will introduce the biggest feature of the upcoming OS update at this conference.

This is further confirmed as the OS will reach platform stability with the June 2023 beta release. This means that developers can continue developing and optimizing apps for Android 14 without having to worry about new features or changes to the operating system.

The development outline showcased by the company suggests a Fall 2023 release date for the upcoming update, as in previous years. Although the image shown by the company is rather cryptic about when to expect the release date, a late August or September launch won't surprise us.

Exciting new features are headed to mobiles with the new Android 14 update

Android 14 will not be a massive overhaul, unlike Android 12. However, multiple new features are headed to the market's most widely used mobile operating system.

1) Automatic SIM card switching for convenient mobile data availability

For starters, Android 14 will attempt to solve the dilemma dual SIM users face with mobile data. When a signal from one data carrier becomes fuzzy, users must quickly swap SIM card slots to switch to another carrier to avoid connectivity interruptions.

The upcoming Android version will seemingly automate this process so that mobile data automatically switches to the second SIM card in case the first one faces problems.

2) Bloatware detection and removal features

Bloatware is one of the major problems with Android devices. Sometimes, smartphones come loaded with such unwanted software out of the box, while an immaculate device can accumulate a fair bit of them over usage.

Android 14 will likely pack a new feature that will detect such unwanted software and help users get rid of it to manage storage better and improve operating speeds.

3) Customizable gallery access for enhanced privacy

With the upcoming Android update, Google engineers are taking inspiration from iOS devices. Like iPhones, Android devices allow users to access only specified photos from the gallery if an app asks for such permissions.

Most social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have access to every photo in the device's gallery. This can be a security concern provided by the breadth of data collection such companies are infamous for. With this new feature, Android devices will add another layer of security.

4) Better battery optimizations

With the upcoming Android version, smartphones will apply stricter battery-saving measures to extend the standby time. The list of new optimizations is listed below:

Google is rolling out strict APIs that will help save battery life. Apps might be forced to use them with the upcoming Android update. Apps that send notifications at exact times must ask for the user's permission. Lesser notifications mean slightly longer battery life. The company is working on a more optimized internal broadcast system. Limiting the number of times a device wakes up to send broadcast signals will improve battery life.

Battery life on Android devices has dramatically improved over the past few years. However, smartphones will move one step closer to perfection with the upcoming update.

5) Minor tweaks to animations

Based on leaked info, the upcoming Android 14 update will pack slight improvements to the animations. Based on information showcased by the company at Android Dev Summit 2022, the company will introduce a sleek and new "back" animation with the upcoming update.

The updated animation will give a glimpse of the screen users will return to while initializing the back gesture. Besides this, there are some minor animation tweaks. However, Google has no significant changes planned.

Overall, the upcoming Android 14 will spice up the OS a notch. With multiple exciting new features stacked up, it is turning out to be an interesting version update.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

