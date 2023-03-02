All OnePlus phones confirmed to get the Android 14 update

With Android 14's first developer preview launched last month, smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung have begun gearing up to launch the next major operating system upgrade for their under-support products. Naturally, fans are also excited to anticipate the feel of a new Android version on their devices.

Android 14 will get a stable release after developer previews, beta releases, and platform stability tests. According to Google, the developer previews will be followed by beta releases starting in April 2023, while the platform stability phase begins in June.

With the upcoming Android update, fans can expect multiple changes and improvements targeting the user interface and exciting features designed to make daily functioning easier. As per the yearly trend, one can expect a stable version for Pixel phones to drop by August 2023, while non-Google devices will get it later in the year.

February's developer preview of Google's delicious 'Upside down Cake' is only available for testing on Pixel devices for the time being. However, companies have already announced the names of their devices that are eligible for the Android 14 stable update in the future.

Here's a list of OnePlus phones that are eligible for the upcoming Android 14 update

Instead of adopting the original Android ecosystem, OnePlus offers a tailored Android skin in OxygenOS, known for its sleek user interface, useful features, and efficient battery usage. With Android 14's availability, OnePlus phones will run on OxygenOS 14.

OnePlus usually offers its flagships three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. However, the company's latest flagship, OnePlus 11, will get an extra year of software support, much to every owner's delight.

Budget-friendly models get shorter software support promises than flagships: two software upgrades and three years of security updates. Here are all the OnePlus phones that have been confirmed to get a stable Android 14 version:

OnePlus 11 OnePlus 11R OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10R OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite OnePlus Nord 2T OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9R OnePlus 9RT OnePlus 8T

Note that although the list mentioned earlier of devices is eligible for the next Android update based on OnePlus' policies, the company may divert from expectations or add more devices.

Android 14 will be the last major software upgrade for the OnePlus 8T, launched in 2020. Following this, the phone will receive security updates until 2024, after which the company will halt support. The same rule applies to the Nord CE 2 Lite and the Nord 2T, two of OnePlus' popular mid-range devices.

The OnePlus 9 series (2021 launch) will receive significant software upgrades until 2024 (up to Android 15) and security updates until 2025. Similarly, the OnePlus 10 series (2022 launch) will receive major OS upgrades until 2025 (up to Android 16) and security updates until 2026.

As mentioned before, OnePlus has increased the duration of software support for some of its flagships starting in 2023. As a result, OnePlus 11 will receive OS upgrades up to Android 18 and security updates until 2028.

While newer phones like the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10 series are expected to get the next Android update by the end of 2023, older OnePlus devices may not get it until early 2024.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes