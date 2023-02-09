Is OnePlus Nord 2T worth buying in 2023?

Looking to purchase the OnePlus Nord 2T in 2023? The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Nord 2 successor in mid-2022 for Indian and European markets. Being a mid-range smartphone, the Nord 2T has attracted several budget-conscious buyers, stationing itself as one of the best in its segment.

That said, there are several alternatives to the OnePlus Nord 2T. Hence, it’s inevitable for users to wonder whether One Plus’s economical offering is worthwhile in 2023.

This article describes the OnePlus Nord 2T and its specifications while sharing a final verdict on the phone’s worthwhile quotient.

OnePlus Nord 2T may be good mid-range choice for some, but not absolute option in its segment

Having spent some time in the market, the OnePlus Nord 2T is currently sold at a discount. There are a couple of non-distracting color options you can choose from as well, including Jade Fog and Gray Shadow.

Additionally, users can choose from two storage and memory variants:

8GB memory, 128GB storage priced at £328 (discounted rate) 12GB memory, 256GB storage priced at £436 (discounted rate)

Considering the discounts, the Nord 2T may seem like an irresistible budget-friendly Android smartphone in 2023. However, one must consider a few caveats before making a decision.

Let’s take a closer look at the OnePlus Nord 2T’s specifications.

Features

The Nord 2T runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 (6nm) SoC, which features an octa-core CPU offering clock speeds of up to 3GHz. With 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and Oxygen OS 13, the smartphone is a power-utilizing beast that can handle gaming and light to medium multitasking sessions. However, one may not see the same efficiency in the case of the 8 GB/128 GB variant.

The OnePlus Nord 2T features an impressive AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. While it is not as good as a 120Hz display, users upgrading from a 60Hz display will acknowledge the perk. Plus, it is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to reduce the risk of damage.

The smartphone also has decent build quality with Gorilla Glass protecting the back. However, its plastic frame is commonly used in mid-low-range devices.

The Nord 2T features a large camera module at its back, encapsulating three sensors - a 50MP wide, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth. The phone can take decent pictures with its primary camera, although it may not perform well in low light. The front camera is powered by an impressive 32MP wide sensor that supports Auto HDR, delivering vibrant selfies.

The Nord 2T doesn’t have a massive battery, but it supports fast charging. The 4500 mAh Li-Po may not last beyond a day with normal usage, but you can always charge it to 100% in around 30 minutes using the VOOC charger included with the phone.

Category OnePlus Nord 2T Processor and RAM Mediatek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) [Octa-core processor] 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM Display 6.43 inches AMOLED, up to 90Hz Refresh Rate Rear Camera 50 MP, f/1.9 (wide) 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)2 MP, f/2.2 (depth) Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.4 (wide) Battery 4500 mAh, 80W charging

Verdict

Considering the exciting discounted rates, the Nord 2T is a great choice for those who don’t want to spend much on a smartphone. It offers impressive features for a mid-range Android device. As per OnePlus, the Nord 2T will receive software upgrades up to Android 14 and security updates until 2025.

However, there are a few alternatives you can still consider before settling for the OnePlus Nord 2T. Some examples include the Google Pixel 6A and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which have better cameras and longer software support. However, the Nord 2T remains one of the best choices for gaming and multitasking.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes