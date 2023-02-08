Is the OnePlus 10R worth buying in 2023?

The OnePlus 10R is the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus and has a lot of features that make it a top-of-the-line phone. It has a great dual camera system, an impressive display, and powerful specs, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a new smartphone this year.

OnePlus is known for producing high-quality devices that offer a premium experience to users. Their phones are often praised for their impressive specs and sleek design, making them a popular choice among tech enthusiasts.

In this article, we will evaluate the OnePlus 10R and compare it to other top devices available in 2023 to determine if it is a good choice for consumers.

OnePlus 10R features, specs, price, and more

Specifications

The front screen of this smartphone is 6.7 inches and is made of Fluid AMOLED. It has a pixel density of 394PPI, a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The screen does not have any thick bezels. It also has a hole in the top left corner and is made of Corning Gorilla Glass.

On the back of the OnePlus 10R is a 50MP Wide Angle Camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro Sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. OnePlus has placed a 16MP f/2.4 Wide Angle Camera on the front of the phone so you can take detailed selfies on the go.

It has 8GB of RAM and a MediaTek Density 8100 Max processor. An Octa-core CPU with Cortex A78 and Cortex A55 layouts and a 2.85GHz clock speed takes care of the device's internal functions.

The Mali-G610 MC6 GPU provides an amazing visual experience. The smartphone runs on a non-removable 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery and features an 80W Super VOOC Charging system.

Brand OnePlus Storage 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM Display 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) Display Camera 50MP Rear Camera Battery 5000 mAh

Pricing

The OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone costs around $399. It was released on May 4, 2022 (official). The device is also available in one other storage and RAM configuration consisting of 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM. It is available in Sierra Black and Forest Green colors.

Performance

The OnePlus 10R boasts impressive specs, including a quad-core MediaTek Density 8100 Max CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. Whether you're multitasking, gaming, or streaming videos, the 10R is fast and reliable.

The device also has a 5000mAh battery that enables 80W fast charging via the USB Type C connection.

Features

The OnePlus 10R has many features that make it a great choice for users. It has a triple rear camera setup, a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera.

The device also has an on-screen fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and Type C connectivity for wired audio streaming.

Final Verdict

Pros Cons Premium Design Cameras could have been better 80W fast charging support No expandable storage In-display fingerprint sensor No IP rating

In conclusion, It is a great choice for those looking for a powerful, feature-packed smartphone in 2023. It offers a great combination of performance, features, and value at a competitive price.

Its strong battery panel and sturdy CPU deliver amazing results, so if you're in the market for a new phone, it's worth considering the 10R for its powerful performance.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

