How to install and use CPU-Z

CPU-Z is a popular program that lets users easily access details about their system's specifications. The free system information software was launched back in 2013. and has garnered positive reviews from PC and Android users across the world. The developers have also deployed several updates over the years to keep the freeware up-to-date.

Wondering how to download, install, and use CPU-Z? This article features a complete guide regarding the installation and usage of the program on a compatible system.

Everything you need to know about CPU-Z: How to install, utilize its benefits, and more

The program's detection kit can seamlessly track important metrics from your device or system. Here's what it can track from a Windows system:

Processor name and number, codename, process, package, and cache levels.

Mainboard and chipset.

Memory type, size, timings, and module specifications (SPD).

Real-time measurement of each core's internal frequency and memory frequency.

On Android systems, you can use CPU-Z to track the following:

SoC (System On Chip) name, architecture, clock speed for each core

System information: device brand & model, screen resolution, RAM, storage.

Battery information: level, status, temperature, capacity

Sensors.

You can utilize this information to pinpoint compatible components, extract BIOS information, track performance metrics, and more. The program also lets you run a benchmark test and receive a score for your system. While the PC stress test may not be very reliable, it is a good feature to have anyway.

Basically, this program provides all the insider information a user needs to keep track of their system or device's situation and continued well-being. It makes diagnosing problems much easier and also offers some pretty useful tools.

Before hitting the download button, make sure that the program is compatible with your system. It can run on Windows systems featuring the following components in their configuration:

Intel Core i9-13900/K/F/KF, Core i7-13700/K/F/KF, Core i5-13600/K/F/KF, Core i5-13500, Core i5-13400 and Core i3-13100

Intel ARC A770, A750, A580 (ACM-G10) and A380 (ACM-G11) GPUs

Support for multipliers > 64x on AMD Ryzen 7000

Preliminary support for NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPUs

The Android version is compatible with devices running the following chipsets:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 640 and 845 (Kryo 385).

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 660 (Kryo 260).

Exynos 9810 (M3).

ARM Cortex A55.

Keep reading to find out how to install this useful program.

Steps to install CPU-Z

The developers offer a versatile Windows installer for the program that automatically installs the right binary (x32 or x64) depending on your system. Once the process is complete, you can access two program entries: one on the start menu and another on the desktop.

Follow these steps to download and install CPU-Z on a Windows system:

Open the official website [cpuid.com/softwares/cpu-z.html] Now, scroll down and find the pink SETUP or ZIP boxes in the left section. Click on the SETUP button to download the executable file. Once the download completes, click on the .exe file to open the installer. Follow the instructions to complete the installation.

Once the process is complete, you will be able to access the program. Every feature can be clearly understood and anyone can navigate through the available options easily due to a clean interface. Android users can download CPU-Z from the Google Play Store app.

