OnePlus 11 leaks in pictures: Possible specs, price, release date, and more

The famous hardware leak platform Slashleak has allegedly leaked the images and specifications of the much-awaited OnePlus 11. The company has been tight-lipped about any major leaks so far and has only gone to confirm that the Alert Slider will finally be back in the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus’ reputation did take a hit ever since it started making expensive flagships by alienating the affordable flagship userbase it had established over the years. People were also miffed about the merging of Oxygen OS with Oppo’s Color OS.

With the newest OnePlus flagship, it reportedly seems that the company is willing to rectify some of the issues pointed out by its loyal userbase.

Exploring OnePlus 11 leak on Twitter

The specifications seem top of the line

OnePlus recently announced that the famous Alert Slider will make a comeback with the OnePlus 11. Moreover, this upcoming flagship phone is rumored to receive a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm. Recently, the benchmarks were leaked online and suggested as much.

Additionally, OnePlus recently announced that starting in 2023, its phones will get four years of OS updates, just like Samsung does for their products. The leaks also suggest an in-display fingerprint reader that may be ultrasonic and not optical.

The screen is reportedly a 6.7-inch OLED with a possible resolution of 3216x1440. If these leaks are accurate, this would give the phone a pixel density of 526 PPI, higher than even the S22 Ultra. The partnership with Hasselblad continues and the smartphone could feature a triple camera set-up with the primary being a 50 MP shooter.

The OnePlus 11 could also feature a 100 W fast-charging support that should make it one of the fastest-charging flagship phones out there. The tech giant also seems to have gone for a round camera design compared to a square cut-out from last year.

Finally, the leaks suggest that the phone will come equipped with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDRX5 RAM, making it one of the fastest flagship phones in the market. The battery is allegedly around 4870 mAh.

Possible release date and price

OnePlus has confirmed that the next flagship offering will be launched live on February 7 in an event in New Delhi. As for the availability, it would seem logical to assume a Q1 release in 2023, possibly in March.

We expect OnePlus to price the 11 under $1000 and close to $800 if past trends are anything to go by. Any higher, and the manufacturer stands to lose the very customer base it expects to gain back with newer commitments.

The company could potentially make a comeback with the OnePlus 11 in the eyes of its oldest fanbase. Time will tell if they succeed with their latest flagship.

