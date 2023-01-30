How to log in on your Windows 11 computer using your fingerprint or facial recognition

Windows 11, the latest operating system from Microsoft, comes with several new features and improvements. One of the most notable new features is Windows Hello, which allows you to log in to your computer using your fingerprint or facial recognition.

This feature adds an extra layer of security and convenience to your computer, making accessing your files and applications easier.

This article will show you how to set up and use Windows Hello on your Windows 11 computer.

What is Windows Hello in Windows 11?

Windows Hello is a biometric authentication feature in the Windows 11 operating system. It allows users to log in to their devices using facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, or iris scanning instead of typing in a password. The purpose is to provide a more secure and convenient way to access your device.

Step-by-step guide to active the fingerprint scanner or facial recognition

Ensure your computer has the hardware to use Windows Hello, such as a fingerprint scanner or infrared camera. Go to the Settings app by clicking on the Start menu and selecting the gear icon. Click on Accounts and then select Sign-in options. Under the Windows Hello section, select Set up next to the Fingerprint or Face option. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your fingerprint or facial recognition. This may involve scanning your fingerprint multiple times or positioning your face in front of the webcam. Once the setup is complete, you can sign in to your computer by placing your finger on the fingerprint sensor or looking at the webcam. If you're setting up facial recognition, make sure to position your face in front of the webcam in a well-lit area and keep your face still while the software scans your face. If you're setting up fingerprint recognition, make sure to place your finger on the scanner firmly and in the same position each time. After the fingerprint or facial recognition is set up, you can log in to your computer by placing your finger on the scanner or looking at the webcam. For added security, you can also set up a PIN code to use as a backup in case your fingerprint or facial recognition is not recognized.

It's important to note that Windows Hello will only work if your computer has the necessary hardware, such as a fingerprint scanner or infrared camera. If your computer doesn't have these features, you won't be able to use Windows Hello.

Additionally, since Windows Hello is a feature that uses biometric authentication to grant access to your computer, it's important to remember that biometric data (like fingerprints or facial recognition) can't be changed if compromised, so it's important to have a strong password as a back-up and to use a strong anti-malware software to protect your computer.

Windows Hello is a great feature that adds an extra layer of security to your computer and makes logging in more convenient. With this feature, you can sign in to your Windows 11 computer quickly and securely with just a touch of your finger or a glance at the webcam.

It's a new and advanced way of logging in to your computer in Windows 11, making accessing your files and applications easier. It's essential to note that this feature will only work if your computer has the necessary hardware, and it's important to protect your device with a strong password and anti-malware software as well.

