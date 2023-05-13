All major AI features announced at Google I/O: Magic Editor, Immersive View, help me write, and more

Google recently wrapped up its Google I/O keynote event at Shoreline Amphitheatre, California, unveiling some new devices in its Pixel portfolio and demonstrating the most recent developments in AI. The hardware and software innovations Google showed made headlines during the nearly 2.5-hour event with the ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence enhancements that will soon be available on regular Google products or services.

Google also revealed new AI tools and software at Google I/O to speed up its expansion and close the gap on other popular AI tools such as ChatGPT. Some highlights were a much-needed updated and enhanced Google Bard, a brand-new big language model, and a generative AI developer interface. So, in this post, we look at all the major announcements in AI from Google.

PALM 2, Bard, and other major AI announcements made in Google I/O

Here is a summary of all of Google's announcements in the I/O keynote related to AI and how you can use them in your day-to-day activities.

PaLM 2

In August 2022, Google announced PaLM, the organization's advanced language learning model. Since then, the PaLM API has been utilized by developers to create a wide range of generative AI applications, such as chatbots and content creation. In the I/O event, Google announced its successor, PaLM 2, which is anticipated to outperform its next-generation famous predecessor.

PaLM 2 offers more sophisticated technological capabilities while being lightweight and simple to implement. In addition, the tool is so adaptable that Google revealed over 25 new features and products at Google I/O driven by PaLM 2. It comes in four different models and supports more than 100 languages that can be used for coding or solving mathematical equations.

2) Google Photos Magic Editor

Google's latest update to their popular Google Photos Eraser tool employs generative AI to enable extensive photo editing without using professional tools. You can use this fantastic image editing tool to remove unwanted objects from any photograph, and it now includes the ability to remove human subjects as well. This remarkable feature will be available on Pixel smartphones first, via an update later this year.

3) Duet AI for Workspace

Google also revealed its Duet AI toolkit for native services such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Gmail at the Google I/O keynote. While these Workspace capabilities let you perform actions like creating graphics from the text in Slides or writing emails, they are only accessible to people who register for its waitlist. Nonetheless, with this tool, professionals can benefit from their work in day-to-day tasks by drafting short automated responses with the help of AI.

4) Google Bard

Google showcased some of the enhanced skills of its chatbot Google Bard when it comes to artificial intelligence. The chatbot now offers several developer-friendly features and consumer-focused additions, like access to a vast selection of extensions from partners like Adobe Firefly.

Bard will now be accessible in more than 180 nations and territories, according to the company's announcement. Following the model's successful implementation in the US and UK, Google said it would soon support 40 languages, with more language support next-generation.

5) Help me write

Help me write is a new AI tool that Google introduced as a feature in Gmail in the Google I/O event that enables users to generate intelligent emails swiftly. As seen in the Google presentation, the capability might be helpful in situations like requesting a refund or if you want to draft a mail for a presentation. The AI tool will instantly prepare the email content after you write the necessary question.

Various alternatives are available with this function, like formalizing the language, adding extra information, condensing the message, or selecting the "I'm Feeling Lucky" option. In essence, it allows users to modify the wording in their communication to reflect better the tone or meaning they desire.

6) Immersive View

In the Google I/O keynote event, Google also introduced the Immersive View feature of Google Maps. This enhancement employs AI imagery to show preview representations of anticipated traffic and weather. In addition, thanks to a new Maps feature called Immersive View for routes, users can see their journey before leaving. The system creates a digital world map that combines billions of Street views and aerial photographs, including bike lanes, walkways, crossroads, and parking.

So, these were all the major AI updates and innovations announced by Google at the Google I/O event recently. We hope you found our information informative, and for more such informative articles, do follow Sportskeeda/Gamingtech.

