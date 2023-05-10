Google Maps gets a new immersive view: Release date, all cities, how it works, and more

As confirmed by the CEO himself, Google Maps is getting vamped in the Google I/O event for the year 2023. The company focuses on AI-driven enhancements in many applications and services, especially Google Maps. The immersive view was introduced during the last year's I/O event, which was a huge success and enabled users to view the representation of the places even before they visit them.

Google's mission, as mentioned by Sundar Pichai, seems to hold solid ground as he introduced these AI-driven features to their products:

"Organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful."

This article focuses on how this AI-driven technology is expanding its territory on Google Maps, its features, when it will be available, and how it works.

The new immersive view on Google Maps

With immersive view enabled, users will see their whole trips in advance and plan suitably without hassle. Here is all that was announced during the event:

Release date and all cities

As the CEO states, the immersive view, a powerful tool backed by AI, will begin to roll out throughout the summer and will cover 15 major cities worldwide, including London, New York, Tokyo, and San Fransisco. This update to the Maps will cover these 15 cities by the end of the year and seems pretty promising from a user point of view.

How it works

The immersive view will enable users to find routes based on their mode of travel, be it driving, walking, or cycling. We can now expect to see possible travel routes specific to our mode of travel. As explained in the Google I/O event, through an example of an immersive course for cycling in New York City, we can see options for the best route to take along with information about weather, traffic, and air quality index.

The incredible bird's eye view powered by a combination of satellite images and artificial intelligence will be a powerful tool in our hands to plan our journeys in real-time.

The immersive view coming to Google Maps will be a powerful tool at everyone's disposal after it becomes available. We can take a close-to-reality feel of our journeys beforehand. It is the best time to get excited about artificial intelligence and the potential it holds that can help us get the most out of our time and gadgets.

