5 ways to use free AI tools to boost productivity

In the 21st century, artificial intelligence, or AI, is a gift that keeps giving. Tools driven by artificial intelligence have improved workers' ability to remain productive in an already oversaturated labor market and given them a digital edge over the competition. Future developments in this technology will undoubtedly yield further benefits.

AI’s automated capabilities help eliminate manual work. Time-consuming tasks like data entry, report generation, and content creation can be automated with a button click. A fast-paced world demands a lot of time, and manual work will continue to stunt productivity without proper resources.

As AI advances and offers new innovative solutions to increase efficiency, it also provides the edge to grab more opportunities.

From content writing to debugging a code, 5 ways to increase productivity with free AI Tools

Many AI tools have recently surfaced that will make people ten times more productive. With them, you can get more done faster and with significantly less effort. In this article, we're going to cover five ways to gain that extra edge.

5) Content writing

Creating high-quality, in-depth blog entries takes a lot of time to create. A blog post may take up to a day to write, edit, and proofread.

Thankfully, many AI text-generating software programs on the market can speed up the process of writing high-quality content for any website, social media account, or blog. Using natural language processing technology will help cut more than 80% of the time from the content creation process.

Moreover, content writing tools can adapt to a particular writing style for repetitive tasks thanks to AI.

An example of an in-demand tool is Copy.ai.

4) Content curation

Content curation and proofreading are very time-consuming and can be overwhelming. Fortunately, many proofreading tools that can help improve the quality are available on the market.

Furthermore, enhancing a website's reputation requires thorough proofreading and plagiarism detection, which can be easily boosted with the aid of these AI tools.

With the help of its "intelligent engagement insights," this technology assesses the document as a whole to identify any language mistakes or grammatical errors. Each potential issue will be discussed with the user one-on-one after it has been identified. It’ll help create better emails, presentations, and a lot of content flawlessly.

An example of an in-demand tool is Grammarly.

3) Video editing

Making a video from scratch and then editing it can consume a lot of time, which can now be saved with the help of artificial intelligence. These AI video editing tools are becoming increasingly popular as they offer more advantages than conventional editing tools, especially considering the popularity of videos on social media, such as reels and shorts.

AI tools allow the user to do things like automatic noise reduction, adding subtitles, automatic beat detection, and even professional work like color grading simply by writing a description of what the user wants.

These tools are constantly getting updated with new features, so it’s a good idea to keep them in one’s arsenal.

An example of an in-demand tool is Runway ML.

2) Transcription

Over time, voice recognition has improved and is now turning speech into text, which was formerly thought to be impossible.

AI Transcription software can listen to any video or audio file and convert that into text in minutes. Additionally, it can identify numerous speakers and recognize emotions, intent, and dialects. It is enabling material that is inclusive and available to people worldwide.

Manually transcribing conversations, lectures, podcasts, and interviews can be laborious and time-consuming. However, hour-long meetings can be accurately transcribed and reviewed in a matter of minutes using transcription software; this way, users can relax and focus more on what they're good at.

An example of an in-demand tool is AssemblyAI.

1) On-demand knowledge

It takes a lot of time and effort for someone to acquire useful insight from reviewing hundreds of documents, articles, and statistics. In the past, users would have to search and then sift through information like searching for a needle in a haystack. But now, it's starting to become unnecessary because artificial intelligence provides all the information on time and in a compact way.

To shorten review times and increase productivity, employing AI to extract data from the internet is a smarter decision. This process automates the extraction of crucial information from its vast data storage, which is more effective as more relevant information is available.

An example of an in-demand tool is ChatGPT.

Conclusion

With a plethora of AI tools available, it's crucial to invest in and use the appropriate tools for daily tasks to ensure users get all the benefits the digital age offers.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

