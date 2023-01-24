5 best productivity hacks in ChatGPT you need to use

OpenAI has released its new chatbot, ChatGPT, which has taken the internet by storm. The AI chatbot is popular for helping users get detailed information upon sending a query. Users from around the world regularly use the chatbot for various tasks.

However, the chatbot lacks certain features as it cannot answer specific questions in detail. Users must use the queries carefully so the AI can generate answers accordingly. This means readers can use this chatbox for many day-to-day activities to boost their productivity.

Below are five great uses of the ChatGPT AI chatbox that will help increase productivity.

Five great productivity hacks to know in ChatGPT

1) Coding

Regular programmers can include this AI tool in their arsenal as it will largely increase their efficiency. The AI chatbox will not only provide clear solutions to a coding problem but will also explain the code in detail.

Users must understand important queries and structures to formulate an answer via ChatGPT. However, one must also be aware that StackOverflow has banned ChatGPT-based answers on the platform. Hence, one must refrain from copy-pasting the code using the AI chatbox.

2) Solving mathematical equations

The bot's creator has warned users of the misinformation the AI chatbox might sometimes offer. However, it has a caliber of mimicking humans to the extent that it can solve complicated mathematical equations. However, one might have to be mindful of the response.

ChatGPT uses effective tools like AI algorithms and machine learning to study mathematical problems in detail before providing an answer. It can easily form simple equations for interested users upon providing relevant queries.

3) Writing long essays

Students looking to boost productivity while writing essays with the help of this AI tool can easily do so with little to no effort. Simple prompts explaining the topic one needs to study allow the AI chatbox to provide the necessary assets.

The AI tool can help create pages of long essays on a topic. These essays can be highly informative and proficient. Knowing how the tool works, students can use it to their benefit.

4) Translation

Users who frequently read documents in various languages can use this efficient bot to translate words proficiently. ChatGPT's AI tool includes up to 95 different languages from around the world. Users can benefit from this arsenal, as reading unique languages will be easy.

Popular languages like Spanish, French, and Chinese can be translated if the users provide the right prompts to the chatbox. Simple prompts seeking a description of something specific can generate a satisfying answer for users, along with a detailed structure.

5) Writing emails

For office workers who often spend time writing emails, ChatGPT can be a major asset. Simple prompts explaining the nature of an email can help the AI form a well-written, presentable email.

One can also modify the output if they are unsatisfied with the response. The AI will overhaul the parts that require modification and provide an alternate response. This can be done as many times until the user is satisfied with the answer.

The aforementioned hacks are quite simple to use in the popular AI chatbox as they only require the user to provide simple prompts. Since the tool is fairly new, readers might have to wait before ChatGPT can solve or demonstrate advanced problems in the human world.

The bot's creator has pointed out many flaws in the chatbox's AI, although it is still in the development process. Users may have to wait before utilizing this AI tool to its full capabilities.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion and is subjective.

