How to use ChatGPT, the AI ChatBot from OpenAI

Although it's currently in the prototype stage, ChatGPT, OpenAI's new chatbot, has taken over the internet. Interested users can try it out for free from the company's website. This allows the developers to further train the AI-based tool and make it chat like a real human being.

Open AI has built a bot based on its GPT-3.5 technology model, allowing it to have a smoother flow of messages and chat more like a real person. OpenAI previously came up with a text-to-image converter, DALL-E, that took the internet by storm, with this AI chatbot being the organization's next project.

Currently, ChatGPT can pull up a block of text in response to a query, with the answers produced by the bot being fairly detailed. However, this chatbot is not connected to the internet, and cannot answer a specific question like "What is the cost of two first-class tickets from LAX to JFK?"

To use ChatGPT, users will have to sign up for a free OpenAI account first. To get started, head over to chat.openai.com. Users who already have an account can simply log in to try it out.

OpenAI allows users to create an account using an email address and a password. After entering their email ID, users will be prompted to add their phone numbers. Upon successfully verifying their phone number with a confirmation code, users can complete setting up their account.

Alternatively, one can use a Google or Microsoft account to sign up with a single click. Users are not required to enter valid phone number details if they opt for this method.

Once users have an OpenAI account, they can easily access ChatGPT. At this point, users simply have to enter their messages or queries in the text box at the bottom of the screen and hit the 'Send' or 'Enter' buttons on their keyboard. The AI bot will then process an answer and display it on the screen in real time.

However, it's worth noting that the bot can generate inaccurate data, with OpenAI warning users about this before they begin using the free preview service. Thus, it's recommended not to believe every piece of information that the bot comes up with in an answer.

In our testing, we found that ChatGPT came up with fairly detailed answers to every query and statement. When asked the question "Who was the first president of the USA?," the chatbot detailed other information relevant to George Washington, including his role in the American Revolution and drafting the country's Constitution.

Furthermore, the AI chatbot showcased its coding skills when we asked it to write a program to add two numbers. Based on this information, this chatbot is certainly an interesting tool to check out. While it does have flaws, what OpenAI has achieved with this bot is impressive.

