Fortnite AI snipes players mid-air through tree and bushes, wins the game

Fortnite has been around for 4 years now, and there are millions of players who play in their respective server regions every day. Epic speculates that more and more players will be joining the loop with the release of the current Chapter 3, whose hype amongst the gaming community is just the beginning.

It's been quite a hassle for the developers to maintain a server with 95+ players playing in several matches every second. Epic added the game concept of "AI BOT" to balance the servers and lobbies and skill-based matchmaking.

But as the game evolves, so do the bots. They are becoming more difficult to go against every day. Recently, a player witnessed a Fortnite AI snipe them through thick trees while the player was swinging mid-air using Spider-Man's mythic web-shooters, leaving him in disbelief.

Fortnite AI enters god-mode to snipe a player mid-air

In a recent Chapter 3 Season 1 public lobby match, a player came across a one-in-a-million moment that was shocking and unreal. That fluke, or glitch, cost him a Victory Crown which he was so close to winning.

AI opening up the sniper scope and firing a random shot through trees which meets point of contact on the player (Image via Reddit)

The player was in a top 2 situation where he had to eliminate the AI bot, the only opponent alive on the island, to secure a victory royale. However, things took an unexpected turn when the Fortnite player was shot mid-air while web-slinging. The shot was fired from a sniper rifle via an AI bot through thick trees around a forest.

Player being eliminated out of the blue by the bot (Image via Reddit)

A shot like this is hardly next to impossible for a normal player to fire on a target mid-air using a scoped weapon while there are obstructions along the way. AI bots are usually programmed in-game to shoot any opponent who is phased or approaching them, however, their shots are less accurate, so users won't have to go against a tough challenge.

However, things take an unusual turn in the situation above. The bot was able to hit a very accurate shot through the trees at the player mid-air, which is next to impossible for a normal user. Situations and moments like these are what make Fortnite one of the most popular battle royale games in the industry.

Concept behind Fortnite bots

Epic Games released the concept of AI bots back in Chapter 1. AI bots in the game work as automated players and follow the steps according to the files programmed with it. The bot was officially first released in creative as a training bot. The court had a spawner and was placed in a stationary position.

The augmented bot can only be programmed to shoot at a specific target within a certain range limit or be versatile to any user that passes by him. Later on, throwable bot grenades were added to the Battle Lab and soon into Battle Royale Island.

This version was presented to loopers to have the ability to spawn multiple identical clones of themselves. Later on, to decrease the number of users on the match server, Fortnite decided to release automated AI bots that would be hostile to any enemy player.

