How many bots are in a game of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Epic Games surprised the entire Fortnite community by releasing Chapter 3 instead of any more seasons of Chapter 2. While it certainly caused a bit of disorder among gamers, Epic Games quickly sorted things out by revealing teasers that kept loopers hooked.

The release of Spider-Man and the return of The Foundation were two pivotal aspects of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The developers also brought back skill-based matchmaking for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Through this, users get opponents based on their skill levels, and the rest of the lobby is occupied by bots. The number of these bots varies from 75 to 20 in BR and solo matches.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Skill-based matchmaking brings bots to the game

Epic has introduced skill-based matchmaking in the past, but the efforts yielded negative results as it did not assure players of a proper lobby based on their skill levels. Therefore, the return of SBMM to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was not enough to excite loopers.

The developers were aware of the negative reviews this particular aspect received in the past. However, they have assured that significant changes have been made so that gamers can enjoy the game without facing sweaty players in their lobby.

Skill-based matchmaking fills up the remaining lobby with bots so that loopers can face easy competition and are able to rank up to the higher tiers. The number of bots decreases as players get used to the game and rank up.

The total number of bots present in a game of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is listed below:

Tier 1 with one bad and one bad/mid player- 75 bots

Tier 2 with one good and one bad player- 30 bots

Tier 3 with two good players - 20 bots

Here are the number of bots when gamers access the Solo mode:

Tier 1- 75 bots

Tier 2- 35 bots

Tier 3- 20 bots

Also Read Article Continues below

It should be noted that the number of bots in a game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 may vary. The number above is just an approximate value and displays an ideal scenario.

Edited by Ravi Iyer