3 Fortnite weapons that are perfect for console players (& 2 that PC players love)

Fortnite weapons are the same across the board. Unless players hop into a Limited Time Mode, the weapon pool stays the same. It changes from time to time, but every platform has the same loot available. Different weapons have different strengths which lend themselves to the different platforms.

Often, console players favor different guns than PC players due to the nature of how they play the game. Here are a few weapons that are great for console players and a couple that are great for PC players from this season.

Weapons that are good for console Fortnite players and PC players

Console

3) MK-Seven Assault Rifle

The MK has quickly become one of the most popular weapons in the game. Across the board, many players prefer it over the Ranger Assault Rifle. It has a much faster firing rate, which helps console players.

Precision aiming is more challenging with a joystick than with a mouse. That makes damage rate and fire rate a little more important on console. If players can aim right for just a few seconds, they can wipe out their opponent much easier with this weapon.

VIBERX @ViberLeaks - دمج سلاح MK-SEVEN Assault Rifle على المباني صار أقل ب 3 من الدمج القديم #فورتنايت - دمج سلاح MK-SEVEN Assault Rifle على المباني صار أقل ب 3 من الدمج القديم #فورتنايت https://t.co/GYVKPbvZ4U

2) Boom Sniper Rifle

The Boom Sniper Rifle is an Exotic Fortnite weapon that can be purchased from Lt. John Llama or the Scientist. Instead of firing heavy bullets, it shoots clingers. This makes it so much easier to use than a regular sniper.

Console players can stop worrying about hitting the perfect snipe because just landing one in proximity will destroy something or deal damage. Explosive weapons are good and this is arguably the best.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Scientist now sells the Boom Sniper Rifle. The Scientist now sells the Boom Sniper Rifle. https://t.co/XyBWE0cHck

1) Auto Shotgun

The Auto Shotgun is this chapter's version of the Tactical Shotgun. Console players will benefit from being able to fire more often. Missing a shot with a Striker Pump Shotgun can effectively end a Fortnite player's chances.

However, with an Auto Shotgun, they can keep firing and have ample opportunities to hit and win the battle.

RightNight • Fortnite Leaks @RightNightFN whys the Auto Shotgun still dealing 20 damage per hit I'm literally crying whys the Auto Shotgun still dealing 20 damage per hit I'm literally crying https://t.co/S75oreMgwv

PC

2) Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Many players longed for the return of actual sniper rifles to Fortnite. The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle is perfect for PC players. With a keyboard and mouse, it's much easier to aim and fire right at the precise moment.

This makes getting headshots a little easier, as well as sniping in general. With this weapon, PC players can use their aiming advantage to hit long-distance snipes.

The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

1) Striker Pump Shotgun

The shotguns this season were pretty rough, but have since been buffed. The Striker is this season's pump shotgun, which means it favors damage over firing rate.

Once again, the ability to aim more precisely comes into play here. PC Fortnite players can nail their opponents in one well-aimed shot with the Striker Pump Shotgun.

Striker Pump Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

