10 things in Fortnite Chapter 3 that we've never seen before

Fortnite Chapter 3 has rejuvenated the Battle Royale game by introducing things no one could have imagined.

Chapter 3 Season 1 started off strong with brand new features and functions for players to enjoy. As it continues to roll, Epic Games has wasted no time in keeping up with the fresh additions.

There are new ways to move about the island, new weapons to snag the Victory Royale with, and even weather elements that make Fortnite Chapter 3 one of the most exciting we've seen in a while.

10 new things that arrived with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

10) The glitches

Fortnite has had its fair share of bugs over the years, but they seem much more prominent in Chapter 3. Players have been killed by toilets, gained thousands of XP per minute, and so much more. New glitches are everywhere.

9) Victory Crown

The Victory Crown (Image via Epic Games)

The Victory Crown is brand new to Chapter 3. Players earn it by winning or picking it up from a downed player who owned it. Additional XP and a special emote are given to those who hang on to their crown the longest.

8) Sliding

Sliding is a massive part of other games' mobilities. It is finally in Fortnite and gives players another way to move about the island. This also serves as a tactical maneuver to start or even escape fights.

7) Tents

The Tent item (Image via Epic Games)

Tents are a fantastic item added in Fortnite Chapter 3. Setting up a tent allows players to heal inside of it and even store items that will carry on to other Battle Royale matches.

6) MK7 Assault Rifle

The MK7 AR (Image via Epic Games)

Assault rifles aren't new, but the MK7 brings with it an ADS function. The red dot sight is something brand new to the Battle Royale and has given this weapon pinpoint accuracy.

5) The Rock

The Rock as The Foundation (Image via Epic Games)

Starpower such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has not been seen in Fortnite as of yet. At the end of Chapter 2, he was revealed to be the face and voice of The Foundation and now plays a vital role in Chapter 3.

4) Klombos

A Klombo (Image via Epic Games)

Klombos are a new type of wildlife. They are massive dinosaur-like creatures that will dispense weapons, attack players, and can be ridden on top of to move across the map. It also has a blowhole that will launch players into a redeploy state.

3) Web Shooters

Spider-Man is a part of the Chapter 3 Battle Pass, and his web shooters are a Mythic item. Players can use them to zip across the island just like Spidey does in New York City.

2) A flipped map

The map has changed several times in the game's history. It has never flipped over, though. The island completely flipped, offering a new layout rather than the terrain simply being changed.

1) Weather

A player approaching a tornado (Image via Epic Games)

The Storm has been in Fortnite since the beginning, and now there are actual in-game weather elements. Lightning can strike to deal damage, and tornadoes can suck players up and send them flying.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

