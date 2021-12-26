A killer toilet is luring unknowing players to death in Fortnite Chapter 3 

Fortnite Chapter 3 just keeps getting stranger and stranger, as there is now a killer toilet on the loose.

Players have found what appears to be a glitched toilet teleporter on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. The portable toilet is to the northeast of Condo Canyon, in the corner of the small island surrounded by a river. Those who slide into it and enter the toilet have met their untimely demise.

Toilet in Fortnite Chapter 3 eliminates players

A video by YouTuber GKI showcases the location of the toilet on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. In the video, the character slides into the toilet, begins to move through the tube system, and ends up eliminated.

There is no explanation for the death, no idea what is on the other side of the tube system, and no warning that this killer toilet will be the cause of many players missing out on the Victory Royale.

This has caused other Fortnite players and content creators to test out the killer toilet theory to see if it is a myth. YouTuber MrTop5 put together an entire video on busting Fortnite Chapter 3 myths.

The first myth he is attempting to bust is the mystery of this killer toilet. The myth does not end up busted as it is 100% true. He slides just as GKI did and meets his doom.

No one knows why this particular toilet eliminates players when they enter. Epic Games hasn't acknowledged its existence yet and its unknown if they're working on a fix.

There may be no public mention of this killer toilet in Fortnite Chapter 3 at all. One day it may just disappear or stop eliminating players when they enter it altogether. Until then, it makes for some funny moments.

Also Read Article Continues below

Even the likes of Lachlan (8:25 in the video) have been giving it a try to see if it is real. He, among so many others, has found out the hard way that this crazy toilet on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map does in fact take you out for good.

Edited by Danyal Arabi