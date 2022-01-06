"Has a weapon ever changed Fortnite as much as the MK7?": SypherPK theorizes why the OP rifle may soon be vaulted

The MK7 Assault Rifle is the current meta weapon in Fortnite, but Ali "SypherPK" Hassan doesn't think it will last forever.

In a recent video, SypherPK was playing with CouRageJD and Ninja, where they discussed the MK7 Assault Rifle's impact on the battle royale with its introduction in Chapter 3 Season 1.

CouRageJD asked if a weapon has ever changed Fortnite as hard as the MK7, to which, SypherPK responded, saying the game has had "spray metas" and that the MK7 might not be around for the entirety of Chapter 3.

SypherPK opens up about weapon changes that might come with Fortnite chapter 3

The MK7 Assault Rifle has changed how players approach weapons in Chapter 3, providing more precision while spraying down enemies than the likes of the original AR or an SMG.

The MK7 allows for an ADS view that SypherPK agreed is much more controllable than the bloom the SCAR was plagued with. He mentioned this after Ninja discussed how much he enjoys using the new assault rifle.

jonah202840416 @Jonah47034167 @TaborTimeYT In Fortnite creative there is a sorting option for weapons that says, "Customizable. Could this be hinting at a weapon attachments section? I will attach the photo. @TaborTimeYT In Fortnite creative there is a sorting option for weapons that says, "Customizable. Could this be hinting at a weapon attachments section? I will attach the photo. https://t.co/hCiFySngqO

CouRageJD then brings up another question, asking if the MK7 is the weapon that stays for all of Chapter 3. SypherPK quickly answers with a no and goes on to explain why.

The possibility of attachments in the Battle Royale has seen plenty of discussion over the last several months. Players are hoping that this customization will make it into the game.

SypherPK seems to think it will. He feels that attachments will arrive and would be placeable on various weapons. This will see the MK7 go into the vault, but the return of the SCAR is more viable.

The MK7 and its red dot sight could simply be a preview for things to come. Epic Games could test the waters on how players utilize the ADS feature while deciding what other weapon mods could be added.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Epic Games title has been evolving ever since its release, and that evolution doesn't appear to stop. The thought of the MK7 being vaulted as more weapon customization is added isn't as crazy an idea as it may seem.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha