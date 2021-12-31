Fortnite Tornado & Lightning update confirmed for Week 6, new details leaked

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost halfway through and a lot of content is yet to come. The Chapter 3 trailer showcased tornadoes and lightning, and these mechanics are expected to be added to the game soon. The new leaks that have surfaced show clear gameplay of the upcoming tornadoes in Fortnite Chapter 3.

These extreme weather condition mechanics in Fortnite will change how the Battle Royale is currently played. Therefore, Fortnite players will have to adapt to these new mechanics.

Based on the leaks, there will be multiple tornadoes and lightning on the map in each match and players will get various perks from these two new mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Leaks reveal stats of both upcoming Lightning and Tornado in Fortnite Chapter 3

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has revealed important stats for the upcoming weather mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3. Based on the leaks, tornadoes will take 25 seconds to form on the map and will last for a duration of eight minutes. They will also be able to move from one location to another.

HYPEX @HYPEX Tornado & Lightning Storm stats:



- Tornado takes 25 seconds to form & lasts for 8 minutes + it can move

- Lightning Storm takes 8 seconds to form & lasts for 3 minutes + it can move

- Lightning strikes 2-3 players at once, deals 10 damage & multiplies players' speed like peppers Tornado & Lightning Storm stats:- Tornado takes 25 seconds to form & lasts for 8 minutes + it can move- Lightning Storm takes 8 seconds to form & lasts for 3 minutes + it can move- Lightning strikes 2-3 players at once, deals 10 damage & multiplies players' speed like peppers https://t.co/g9qlhblHt3

Lightning, on the other hand, will deal damage to players if they are struck. It will also make their movement faster. Lightning will take eight seconds to form and will last for 3 minutes on the map.

Based on the leaked game play video for tornadoes, it seems like it will be destructive towards objects on the map. The video clearly shows a trailer and other objects flying in the air and, suggesting there might be a damage factor to tornadoes, which was not revealed in the initial leaks.

HYPEX @HYPEX They are required in the Week 6 challenges so the 11th is most likely the release date They are required in the Week 6 challenges so the 11th is most likely the release date

Hypex has also mentioned that tornadoes and lightning are important to Week 6 quests, and therefore, these weather mechanics might be added to Fortnite Chapter 3 on January 11, 2022.

