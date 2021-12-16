Leaked Fortnite gameplay reveals first look at Tornadoes in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite has changed a lot of things going into Chapter 3. One of the biggest changes that was teased in the initial trailer was the new weather. Storms were promised to Fortnite players, but they had yet to experience anything. There was snow that seemed to be "falling" in the snowy parts of the island, but nothing else. Not a single raindrop or gust of wind.

Now, a new leak reveals the first look at one of the most severe weather events the Fortnite island can experience: tornadoes. Here's what they'll look like when they're ultimately added to the game.

Tornado Fortnite gameplay leaked for Chapter 3 Season 1

The leak comes from a recent trailer highlighting a few parts of Chapter 3 that haven't arrived yet. One of the biggest parts is the new weather system on the island.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Epic just uploaded this Chapter 3 - Season 1 mobile trailer in which we can see new footage of the Tornadoes!



The video also confirms that there will be multiple tornadoes on the map! Epic just uploaded this Chapter 3 - Season 1 mobile trailer in which we can see new footage of the Tornadoes!The video also confirms that there will be multiple tornadoes on the map! https://t.co/PMjLH6wvJi

The trailer shows a dark swirling tornado that can also be seen in the loading screen for Chapter 3. Tornadoes and other weather events were featured in the initial trailer, but this is the first look at any of them since then.

A tornado can be seen in the upper left hand corner of the loading screen (Image via Epic Games)

According to a few leaks, the following can be expected of tornadoes when they first arrive:

Tornados take 25 seconds to form and have a max duration of 8 minutes

Tornadoes will pick up and throw objects, even buildings

One Tornado currently exists, with varying levels potentially on the way later

Mang0e @Mang0e_ Tornado Info:



- Tornados take about 25 seconds to form, and seem to have a max active duration of 8 minutes (may be wrong)

- Tornadoes will use lots of physics to pick up and throw many objects

- 1 Tornado currently exists, more with varying intensities could be added later. Tornado Info: - Tornados take about 25 seconds to form, and seem to have a max active duration of 8 minutes (may be wrong) - Tornadoes will use lots of physics to pick up and throw many objects - 1 Tornado currently exists, more with varying intensities could be added later. https://t.co/GMDDCXD7Rg

Tornadoes will be a game changing mechanic whenever they get added into the game. Fortnite just underwent update v19.01 and didn't add them, so thay may still be a long way away. Fortnite v19.10 is the most likely update to introduce them, but there's no official release date yet.

Whenever they arrive, Fortnite players should be prepared to experience something unlike anything Fortnite has ever done before. This will completely change the game and introduce a new wrinkle that will more than likely keep it fresh for everyone.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider