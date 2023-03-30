Microsoft monetizes Bing AI Chatbot: What is next for ChatGPT in browsing?

Microsoft Bing AI chatbot users have reported seeing a few ads while utilizing the intelligent tool. This is yet to become a widespread experience but indicates that it is part of an experiment by the company to test relevant link embeds. These changes may soon open up a separate revenue model for the Bing AI chatbot.

ChatGPT is one of the most used AI chatbots and it kickstarted the entire development of various others like Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot. These tools help users get quick information on various topics, and are also open for interaction for procedures. However, the development of such AI tools takes a lot of capital and needs routine attention.

Let us take a look at Microsoft’s strategy to monetize Bing AI chatbot.

Microsoft Bing AI chatbot utilizes ads for revenue generation

The capital-capturing methods for research and development projects can be different. The implementation of advertisements can help the company secure the additional funds required to continue the chatbot’s development.

Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot uses a large database of information to provide the userbase with the best possible experience. However, the implementation of ads can transform this if such updates are publicly rolled out. These types of strategies can carry both positive and negative after-effects.

Microsoft is a tech giant in the software industry and shares a grand vision for the development of the Bing AI chatbot. The company has poured in a huge amount of resources and the introduction of ad links in the replies section can open up new routes for generating revenue by directing traffic to specific products and sites.

Microsoft experimenting with such methods hints that the developers are trying to push a self-sustainable revenue model. The chatbot can help users gain access to the most reliable information through the network, while providing helpful ad links. This can lead users to the exact assistance required when searching for specific answers with the AI tool.

However, the entire process can prove to be both beneficial and harmful for the entire userbase. The benefit of having a direct link to relevant webpages is that users will be providede with the required data on different topics. This can also help various websites boost the amount of traffic on their pages and increase revenue.

The same process can also create problematic instances where the AI might act biased towards certain companies that provide such ads. The chatbot may even refer to an average product instead of the best available through sponsored links. This can lead to severe misinformation and create a vicious cycle that can prove detrimental to competition.

Microsoft’s advertisement move can also be harmful to other existing AI chatbots like ChatGPT. The involvement of third parties in the processing of an AI tool can eventually affect the end users.

Some people have already seen a few ads pop up on their Bing chatbot interactions. These ads could start rolling out for the general public very soon if the company decides to implement an ad revenue model for its AI tool.

