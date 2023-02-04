Twitter to share ad revenue with creators starting from today, announces Elon Musk

Twitter CEO and former richest man in the world, Elon Musk, posted an update today announcing that creators on the platform will get a share of the ad revenue generated from advertisements on the website.

Since his takeover of the social media giant last year, Musk has been looking to make the website profitable. Notably, the constant backlash and criticism of numerous policies have been the highlight of his stint.

But through various tweets over the past few months, the Tesla CEO has made it abundantly clear that he wants to attract creators to Twitter and monetize content as an incentive.

The day finally seems to have arrived as he recently took to his official account and announced that the revenue generated from ads in the creator's replies would be shared with the said individual.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads

He also revealed the eligibility criteria for creators who will get a share of the revenue, and apparently, being subscribed to Twitter Blue Verified is enough to enter the program.

Elon Musk @elonmusk To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified

"Woah": MrBeast, TimTheTatman, and other notable figures react to Elon Musk's announcement about creators sharing ad revenue on Twitter

The subscription service for certain premium features has received mixed reviews from Twitter users. Reactions range from some vowing to never pay for a checkmark and certain celebrities leaving altogether to others remaining enthusiastically subscribed.

The subscription model was supposed to provide a steady source of revenue, but the confusion caused by the verified checkmark and the rise of hate speech in the months following Elon Musk's takeover left Twitter bereft of many advertisers, according to reports.

However, the South African Billionaire's decision to drive creators to create content for his social media platform has been a long time coming. Here's a tweet chain from November about the same topic:

Sawyer Merritt @SawyerMerritt @elonmusk : “My kids were basically educated by Reddit & YouTube; Let’s just get a bunch of content creators that we think are cool on YouTube & say, “Hey, would you consider putting your content on Twitter, & we’ll pay you 10% more than YouTube & see how it goes?” Let’s do that” .@elonmusk: “My kids were basically educated by Reddit & YouTube; Let’s just get a bunch of content creators that we think are cool on YouTube & say, “Hey, would you consider putting your content on Twitter, & we’ll pay you 10% more than YouTube & see how it goes?” Let’s do that”

Various online interactions with personalities have hinted that he was open to making policy changes that attract creators. His conversation with MrBeast about bringing Vines back in October was one of the first times Musk talked about content creation.

Then in November, he tweeted at the former head of YouTube gaming, Ryan Wyatt, after he replied to Musk's tweet about introducing changes to make Twitter lucrative enough for video hosting and potentially competing with websites like YouTube. Read all about their conversation here.

MrBeast @MrBeast My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms https://t.co/PR6pEnpv18

In December, MrBeast posted that if he were made the CEO of the platform, his "first order of business" would be to ensure that creators actually want to post their videos on the platform rather than share links promoting it to followers. Now that the ad revenue will be shared among them, here's how the YouTube sensation reacted to the news:

Call of Duty streamer on YouTube TimTheTatman replied with a joke test tweet about the ad money:

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman @elonmusk TESTING 123 TESTING 123 ANY ADS IN THIS THREAD? @elonmusk TESTING 123 TESTING 123 ANY ADS IN THIS THREAD?

Describing the announcement as "huge," popular podcast host and interviewer Lex Fridman hailed Elon Musk's announcement as something that would curtail drama on the site:

Lex Fridman @lexfridman @elonmusk This is huge. Hopefully this encourages more great content not more divisive drama. @elonmusk This is huge. Hopefully this encourages more great content not more divisive drama.

Twitch streamer Brycent echoed Fridman, calling the ad revenue policy a "huge win":

Brycent 🚀 @brycent_ @elonmusk This is a huge win! Excited to see how gaming content evolves on twitter with this update! Well done Elon. @elonmusk This is a huge win! Excited to see how gaming content evolves on twitter with this update! Well done Elon.

Here are some more reactions:

Arab @YourFellowArab @elonmusk OH YM GOD YES AHAHAHAHHAAH LETS GOO @elonmusk OH YM GOD YES AHAHAHAHHAAH LETS GOO

greg @greg16676935420 @elonmusk My mom just looked at an ad under one of my tweets and a quarter popped out of the charge port of my phone. This is awesome! @elonmusk My mom just looked at an ad under one of my tweets and a quarter popped out of the charge port of my phone. This is awesome! https://t.co/WIc5thKi9s

Adam Singer @AdamSinger @elonmusk This is an awesome experiment! Will there an overlay that comes up for users to opt-in/opt-in for us to test? @elonmusk This is an awesome experiment! Will there an overlay that comes up for users to opt-in/opt-in for us to test?

Joel Contartese @JoelContartese @elonmusk Do you have to toggle this feature on? What’s the process here. @elonmusk Do you have to toggle this feature on? What’s the process here.

Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook



Is it only on threads? @elonmusk How will this process work? Can we track revenue?Is it only on threads? @elonmusk How will this process work? Can we track revenue? Is it only on threads?

Sahil Bloom @SahilBloom @elonmusk How is this going to look logistically? An ad monetization dashboard for creators? @elonmusk How is this going to look logistically? An ad monetization dashboard for creators?

As is evident from some of the replies to the tweet, many wanted Elon to clarify the actual logistics behind the whole process of revenue generation from ads. However, at the time of writing, no further information about the split or a creator dashboard has been released.

