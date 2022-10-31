"Make it hard to copy" - MrBeast and Elon Musk discuss how Vine could become 'better than TikTok'

YouTube giant Jimmy "MrBeast" briefly interacted with the world's richest man Elon Musk regarding a possible Vine comeback. Twitter acquired the then-popular Vine in October 2012. In 2016, however, Twitter announced that the platform will be disabling users from uploading additional content.
Elon, who recently became the CEO of Twitter, shared a poll asking users' opinions on the possibility of making Vine's return. MrBeast took to the replies to state that it would be hilarious if Vine were to be brought back to compete with TikTok.
Upon being asked about his suggestions regarding making Vine a better platform, Jimmy responded by saying:
"Make it hard to copy"
Vine to make a return? MrBeast and Elon Musk discuss
It is fair to say that Vine has been dead and buried within the internet community since shutting down. With the emergence of TikTok over the past few years, it would take an extraordinary effort on Elon Musk's side to bring Vine back to its peak glory.
Surpringly enough, over 71% of the votes (among 1.3 m) in the poll that Elon shared were in favor of a Vine comeback. MrBeast responded by jocularly suggesting:
"If you did that and actually competed with tik tok that’d be hilarious"
Musk replied by asking Jimmy about his opinions regarding the idea. He said:
What could we do to make it better than TikTok?
Jimmy went on to give a rather elaborate response to Elon Musk's question. According to the former, if Vine were to make a comeback, they should implement features that are original and hard to emulate. He said:
It should be noted that TikTok is presently banned in India. Prior to being removed, it had managed to establish a large fan base in the country. A possible Vine return could capitalize on the vacant market left by the Chinese company.
Fans share their opinion on the idea
Twitter users have opined through their responses as well, with many agreeing with what MrBeast has suggested in his responses. However, others also acknowledged that making original features for Vine would be a challenging task.
Here are some of the reactions:
These users hinted at giving back to the creators, something that TikTok has been criticized for:
As of now, the possibility of Vine coming back appears to be a distant prospect. However, Elon Musk is known for making bold statements. Bringing the platform back to the community could prove to be a game changer for both Twitter and Vine.
