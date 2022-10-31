"Make it hard to copy" - MrBeast and Elon Musk discuss how Vine could become 'better than TikTok'

YouTube giant Jimmy "MrBeast" briefly interacted with the world's richest man Elon Musk regarding a possible Vine comeback. Twitter acquired the then-popular Vine in October 2012. In 2016, however, Twitter announced that the platform will be disabling users from uploading additional content.

Elon, who recently became the CEO of Twitter, shared a poll asking users' opinions on the possibility of making Vine's return. MrBeast took to the replies to state that it would be hilarious if Vine were to be brought back to compete with TikTok.

Upon being asked about his suggestions regarding making Vine a better platform, Jimmy responded by saying:

"Make it hard to copy"

YouTube has shorts, insta has reels, Reddit, Snapchat, Facebook, etc. all copied TT. Whatever u do make it hard to copy or it's a waste of time imo @elonmusk No one is original anymore, whatever you do will be on every other platform the next month unless it has a deep moat.

Vine to make a return? MrBeast and Elon Musk discuss

It is fair to say that Vine has been dead and buried within the internet community since shutting down. With the emergence of TikTok over the past few years, it would take an extraordinary effort on Elon Musk's side to bring Vine back to its peak glory.

Surpringly enough, over 71% of the votes (among 1.3 m) in the poll that Elon shared were in favor of a Vine comeback. MrBeast responded by jocularly suggesting:

"If you did that and actually competed with tik tok that’d be hilarious"

Musk replied by asking Jimmy about his opinions regarding the idea. He said:

What could we do to make it better than TikTok?

Jimmy went on to give a rather elaborate response to Elon Musk's question. According to the former, if Vine were to make a comeback, they should implement features that are original and hard to emulate. He said:

YouTube has shorts, insta has reels, Reddit, Snapchat, Facebook, etc. all copied TT. Whatever u do make it hard to copy or it's a waste of time imo @elonmusk No one is original anymore, whatever you do will be on every other platform the next month unless it has a deep moat.

It should be noted that TikTok is presently banned in India. Prior to being removed, it had managed to establish a large fan base in the country. A possible Vine return could capitalize on the vacant market left by the Chinese company.

Fans share their opinion on the idea

Twitter users have opined through their responses as well, with many agreeing with what MrBeast has suggested in his responses. However, others also acknowledged that making original features for Vine would be a challenging task.

Here are some of the reactions:

Chaotic @Chaotickeyblade @MrBeast @elonmusk Mr Beast spitting facts literally everyone copied Tik Tok when Tik Tok copied from Vine lmao.

Rohan @RohanPaini @MrBeast



Rohan @RohanPaini @MrBeast @elonmusk That's what I'm saying. You need Twitter to be an integral role in it. Amplify Twitter and Vine together. Make them one. My idea was allow multi tasking Twitter scrolling and scrolling through vine videos. So you don't need to leave the app. You can exit out of either.

ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗ♰░oʇᴉɹq░llǝɔuɐᴚ░♰👑 @rancellbrito @MrBeast @elonmusk Both of you great minds. The best platform would be to require you to create videos of a certain type. You gonna be making basketball videos you can make a basketball account but have AI actively making sure the content is what you say it is. Then it will be trusted Then multiply

These users hinted at giving back to the creators, something that TikTok has been criticized for:

Peter Jordan @peterjordan100 @elonmusk @MrBeast Get the content creator rewarded: give the videos reach. Have a fair algorithm that delivers the content to those who follow the creator. Monetize the videos for the content creator, that was the YouTube secret.

Pi News @PiNewsMedia @elonmusk @MrBeast Everyone is a creator, open the tip function on Twitter, support the tip of fiat currency and cryptocurrency, and have the tip function for both videos and short articles. Open life services, cooperate with practical application companies, and form an ecological closed loop...

As of now, the possibility of Vine coming back appears to be a distant prospect. However, Elon Musk is known for making bold statements. Bringing the platform back to the community could prove to be a game changer for both Twitter and Vine.

