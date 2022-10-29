Is Andrew Tate going to return to Twitter? Elon Musk plans to allegedly reverse lifetime suspensions

After having taken over Twitter, Elon Musk is now looking to reverse all the lifetime bans that were previously handed out. This includes the controversial figure Andrew Tate. For those out of the loop, Tate was recently banned from several established social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

If Elon Musk were to unban all the suspended accounts on Twitter, it would bring a flurry of notable individuals back to the platform. Apart from Andrew Tate, notable names such as former US President Donald Trump, radio show host Alex Jones, and controversial influencer Calvin "LeafyIsHere" could also make a comeback.

The news was covered by several outlets and content creators. DramaAlert host Daniel "Keemstar" took to Twitter to report on the possibility as well. He posted:

Trump , Alex Jones , Andrew Tate , Leafy & Jayln will be returning. Elon Musk is removing life time suspensions on Twitter!

Elon Musk to facilitate Andrew Tate's return?

Andrew Tate received a slew of suspensions from various social media platforms earlier this year due to his controversial statements about women. His views have often been criticized for being "hypermasculine" and "toxic."

However, Elon Musk's new regime might introduce some notable changes. According to an article by Bloomberg, Musk plans to unban users who have received permanent suspension under the previous management. The article read:

"Musk also intends to do away with permanent bans on users because he doesn’t believe in lifelong prohibitions, the person said. That means people previously booted off the platform may be allowed to return."

Bloomberg also reported that Musk would be looking into other forms of curtailment:

"In response to a Twitter user complaining they are being 'shadowbanned, ghostbanned, search banned,' as well as having followers removed, Musk said in a tweet on Friday that he will be 'digging in more today.'"

Only time will tell if the alleged changes enforced on the platform by Elon Musk. For those wanting to have a look at Andrew Tate's content, he can still be found on Rumble, a social media platform that promotes free speech.

Fans react to the news update

Andrew Tate's ban has been highly publicized and debated across the internet. Many believe that his censorship was justified, while others think that his ban is curtailing his right to free speech.

Twitter users shared their thoughts regarding the latest news report about banned accounts on the platform. Here's what they had to say:

is this a W or an L

bro said Leafy like he's as relevant as Trump & Tate

Andrew Tate has a podcast called Tate Speech that he co-hosts with his younger brother Tristan Tate. However, he is yet to react to Musk's statements.

