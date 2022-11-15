Is content creation the next big step for Twitter? Elon Musk asks former head of YouTube Gaming to join Twitter

Elon Musk and Twitter have been under fire for a variety of reasons in the last few weeks as the billionaire's takeover of the social media giant and some of his policies have caused backlash from users.

In a bid to make the platform profitable, Musk seems to be preparing to go down the content creation path in a bid to attract creators who will generate revenue.

Elon's recent interaction with the former head of YouTube Gaming, Ryan "Fwiz" Wyatt, has ruffled the gaming and esports scene. The new Twitter CEO asked Wyatt to join Twitter after the latter explained how profitable YouTube's monetization policy was during his tenure.

Long-form content might be what Twitter needs, as Ryan Wyatt claims 350m users logged in daily to YouTube for gaming content during tenure as head

Ryan Wyatt is the CEO of Polygon Studios and the former head of gaming at YouTube, where he worked from 2014 to February 2022. With almost eight years of experience at the helm of such a popular platform, he has quite a lot of insights about monetization strategies for content related to gaming.

Musk's Twitter takeover has been highly scrutinized by the media as numerous outlets such as The Verge have made comprehensive reports on his first meeting with employees in the wake of layoffs resignations. Understandably, his statements about making Twitter a haven for content creators have caught the eye of many.

Sawyer Merritt @SawyerMerritt @elonmusk : “My kids were basically educated by Reddit & YouTube; Let’s just get a bunch of content creators that we think are cool on YouTube & say, “Hey, would you consider putting your content on Twitter, & we’ll pay you 10% more than YouTube & see how it goes?” Let’s do that” .@elonmusk: “My kids were basically educated by Reddit & YouTube; Let’s just get a bunch of content creators that we think are cool on YouTube & say, “Hey, would you consider putting your content on Twitter, & we’ll pay you 10% more than YouTube & see how it goes?” Let’s do that”

The above post was a direct quote from Twitter's new CEO, where he appears to be pondering about getting YouTubers to join his platform to make content. The tweet gained quite some traction and Musk himself replied to it, confirming the words.

This is where Wyatt comes in and, having accrued prior experience working with YouTube, he had some nice additional comments. Remarking on the fact that Elon Musk would have to give content creators a significant Minimum Guarantee to get them to come over, Fwiz stated that the strategy could drive more traffic to the site.

Ryan Wyatt @Fwiz @elonmusk @SawyerMerritt Ran Gaming at YT for almost 8 years. YT’s monetization is pretty damn good and it would be considerable MG’s to ensure this bump, but definitely would draw more eyeballs to the platform. Gaming alone had ~350M logged in daily users at YT when I was there. @elonmusk @SawyerMerritt Ran Gaming at YT for almost 8 years. YT’s monetization is pretty damn good and it would be considerable MG’s to ensure this bump, but definitely would draw more eyeballs to the platform. Gaming alone had ~350M logged in daily users at YT when I was there.

After claiming that Gaming content alone had about 350 million logged-in users on a daily basis, Musk extended an informal offer to Ryan Wyatt to join the company.

Reactions to the job offer

Esporting personalities and gamers were interested in seeing what direction the social media giant would take in the future, as the exchange proved that long-form video content might just be coming to the platform. Here are some of the varied reactions to Ryan Wyatt getting the job offer:

Marco Mereu @mfmereu @elonmusk @Fwiz



The benefits of developing gaming content for Twitter are real and significant if there is structure. @SawyerMerritt If @Twitter built the structure for long form content that can be monetized I would commit to bringing the best in esports and gaming content on day one.The benefits of developing gaming content for Twitter are real and significant if there is structure. @elonmusk @Fwiz @SawyerMerritt If @Twitter built the structure for long form content that can be monetized I would commit to bringing the best in esports and gaming content on day one. The benefits of developing gaming content for Twitter are real and significant if there is structure.

InventorBLADES @InventorBLADES @elonmusk @Fwiz @SawyerMerritt I actually second this. I mean IDK Fwiz personally per say but I have tweeted him some ideas to him before. Also I think my Twitch friends (and obviously YouTubers), like OG Twitch staff and streamers on Twitch know and like him. Anyway, Fwiz you down? @elonmusk @Fwiz @SawyerMerritt I actually second this. I mean IDK Fwiz personally per say but I have tweeted him some ideas to him before. Also I think my Twitch friends (and obviously YouTubers), like OG Twitch staff and streamers on Twitch know and like him. Anyway, Fwiz you down?

Deathwept @Deathwept @elonmusk @Fwiz @SawyerMerritt Hire Fwiz, someone that would actually be worth their salary at twitter! @elonmusk @Fwiz @SawyerMerritt Hire Fwiz, someone that would actually be worth their salary at twitter!

While most of this is still conjecture at this point, another big platform looking to get into the content creation game would be quite the news. While the functionality of hosting streams and video creation might not be the focus of Twitter at the moment, it's important to note that even big streamers such as Ninja use the platform for their regular streams.

Poll : 0 votes