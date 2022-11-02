$8/month for Twitter Blue tick: Elon Musk reveals monetization strategy for accounts looking to maintain verified status

Elon Musk's recent Tweets suggest that the blue tick badge on Twitter that signifies a verified official account of public figures might become a fully-fledged paid service costing a net amount per month in exchange for extra features.

Musk's Twitter takeover in the last week or so has been the talk of the internet as the South African-Canadian-American made quite a splash by announcing significant changes to the platform after the acquisition. One of them appears to be the $8 per month charge for a previously free service that was provided by the platform.

"Give Twitter a revenue stream": Elon Musk lays down plan to make blue ticks a paid Twitter service

The new CEO announced his intentions to monetize the blue tick a couple of days ago, eliciting a variety of responses from users and famous personalities alike. Popular author Stephen King called out the strategy in a recent tweet to which Elon had responded by saying, "We need to pay the bills somehow."

Similar sentiments have been talked about in his latest thread where the billionaire laid down his plans to transform the blue tick into a paid service which will apparently solve what he called the "lords and peasents system" on the platform. Making a statement about giving power back to the masses, the world's richest man Tweeted:

Announcing the plan

Previously, the blue tick was a badge given by the social media platform to those who it deemed to be important public figures, celebrities and organizations to give them official status on the platform.

While there was speculation about the pricing, Musk has said that while the $8 charge will be applicable in the US, the monthly fee will be regionally priced. Meaning, countries will have different rates according to their "purchasing power":

Elon Musk @elonmusk Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity

New Feautures to be added with the premium blue tick

As mentioned before, with the price tag, the service will act as a premium upgrade for accounts with the blue mark and it has now been revealed exactly what those new features will look like. Here is a list of special features reserved for blue ticked Twitter accounts, according to Elon Musk's recent tweets:

Less adds (50% of normal)

Access to long video and audio posts

Priority in replies, mentions and search

The last of which is apparently aimed at preventing spamming and scamming on the platform.

Elon Musk @elonmusk You will also get:

- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

- Ability to post long video & audio

- Half as many ads You will also get:- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam- Ability to post long video & audio- Half as many ads

How did the public react

As with much of what Elon Musk does, there was a variety of responses, with one side hailing him as a genius and the other deriding the decision of making the verified badge available to anybody with the money to pay for the service. Here are some of the reactions:

Wipz @Wipz



means a lot @elonmusk Thanks Elon for spending $44 BILLION so I can finally get verifiedmeans a lot @elonmusk Thanks Elon for spending $44 BILLION so I can finally get verified means a lot

ᴅᴀɴᴛᴅᴍ💎 @dantdm @elonmusk Okay, but what if someone pays for a checkmark and changes their info to the same info as me? Display name, display picture etc. There’s creative ways around getting a similar @ too. @elonmusk Okay, but what if someone pays for a checkmark and changes their info to the same info as me? Display name, display picture etc. There’s creative ways around getting a similar @ too.

Pranay Pathole @PPathole @elonmusk Elon, do you plan on implementing color coded checkmarks for different individuals such as journalists, government officials, public figures, news organizations, content creators, etc.? @elonmusk Elon, do you plan on implementing color coded checkmarks for different individuals such as journalists, government officials, public figures, news organizations, content creators, etc.?

Pranay Pathole @PPathole @elonmusk Cause if everyone starts to buy a verification checkmark, there would be an issue of information credibility. As someone with a verification checkmark is associated with someone who is important & information coming from that account is treated as a credible source … @elonmusk Cause if everyone starts to buy a verification checkmark, there would be an issue of information credibility. As someone with a verification checkmark is associated with someone who is important & information coming from that account is treated as a credible source …

Duncan Jones @ManMadeMoon

3 million dollars a month is going to get you to that 44B in NO time! @elonmusk You’re almost there, Elon!3 million dollars a month is going to get you to that 44B in NO time! @elonmusk You’re almost there, Elon!3 million dollars a month is going to get you to that 44B in NO time!

Jason Jones @jonesville @elonmusk I was told that speech was going to be free again. @elonmusk I was told that speech was going to be free again. 👀

Elon Musk @elonmusk This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators

Elon Musk's main strategy appears to be a way to drive Twitter away from solely relying on advertisers to sustain the platform and to give itself some alternative revenue stream, which according to him will also allow them to "reward content creators." While the thread has been seen by many as an official announcement, a notice or press release is yet to be forthcoming.

